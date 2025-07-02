scriptAmarnath Yatra 2025 Begins: First Batch Leaves Jammu Amidst Enthusiasm and Unwavering Faith | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Amarnath Yatra 2025 Begins: First Batch Leaves Jammu Amidst Enthusiasm and Unwavering Faith

Jammu resonates with chants of “Bam Bam Bhole”. The first batch of pilgrims for the Amarnath Yatra departed from Jammu’s Bhagwati Nagar base camp on Wednesday morning amidst chants of “Jai Shiva Shankar”.

Jul 02, 2025 / 11:55 am

Patrika Desk

Amarnath Yatra 2025: The air in Jammu resonated with chants of “Jai Shiva” and “Bam Bam Bhole” on Wednesday morning as the first batch of pilgrims for the Amarnath Yatra 2025 embarked from the Bhagwati Nagar base camp. A palpable atmosphere of devotion and enthusiasm filled the area. The Yatra commenced after a formal prayer ceremony at the base camp, attended by the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha. After the prayers, he flagged off the first batch to the holy shrine of Baba Amarnath.

4500 Pilgrims Embark, A Strong Rebuff to Terrorism

Approximately 4500 pilgrims set off for the Amarnath Yatra on the first day. During this time, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha stated, “Once again, a large number of devotees are arriving in Jammu. This is a major slap in the face of terrorism; people from across the country are fearlessly arriving in Jammu for the Amarnath Yatra.” He wished all the pilgrims a safe and comfortable journey to Baba Amarnath’s holy cave and prayed to Baba for peace, blessings, and a successful pilgrimage for everyone.

Enthusiasm and Faith Among Pilgrims

A female pilgrim participating in the Yatra said, “It feels wonderful. We are proud to be setting off with the first batch to have Baba’s darshan.” Regarding security arrangements, the pilgrims expressed complete confidence in the security forces and the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. One pilgrim stated, “As long as our army and PM Modi are there, no one can harm us. People should come here without fear and embark on the pilgrimage with confidence.”

Jammu Echoes with Baba’s Chants

Mahant Rameshwar Das of the Purani Mandi Temple said, “There is enthusiasm and fearlessness in the hearts of the people participating in the Yatra. Chants of Bholenath are echoing. The government has made excellent arrangements for Baba’s darshan. This year’s Yatra will be even better than before. Devotees are setting out for the pilgrimage with fearlessness.” He also stated that this day is a strong response to those who try to undermine the Yatra. “But with Baba’s blessings, this Yatra is successful and safe every year,” he added.

Robust Security Arrangements

The administration and security forces have made robust arrangements for the Amarnath Yatra. CRPF, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and Army personnel are continuously patrolling and monitoring the Yatra route. Drone and CCTV surveillance is being used to monitor the route to ensure the safety of the pilgrims from any untoward incident.

Fearlessness and Devotion in the First Batch

In Jammu, pilgrims, aboard buses adorned with Baba Barfani’s chants and colourful flags, set off with great enthusiasm and devotion. The pilgrims included young people, elderly individuals, women, and children, their faces reflecting the joy and devotion of Baba’s darshan.

Government Provides Amenities, Simplifying the Yatra

This year, improvements have been made to facilities for pilgrims, including health check-ups, mobile medical units, rest areas, food arrangements, and improved traffic management. The administration has assured pilgrims of all possible assistance and a safe journey during the Amarnath Yatra.

