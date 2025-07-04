4 July 2025,

Friday

National News

First Amarnath Yatra Batch Departs from Nunwan Base Camp

The Amarnath Yatra has commenced. The first batch of pilgrims has departed from the Nunwan base camp. At 3:50 AM, after the conch shell was blown, devotees set off for Amarnath with chants of "Har Har Mahadev". Read Vikas Singh's report.

Srinagar

Patrika Desk

Jul 04, 2025

Amarnath Yatra 2025
Amarnath Yatra 2025

The first batch of the Amarnath Yatra commenced its journey from the Nunwan base camp at dawn on Thursday, amidst the divine resonance of 'Har Har Mahadev!' At 3:00 AM, the pilgrims were bustling with preparations in their tents. At 3:50 AM, with the blowing of conches, a wave of devotion filled the atmosphere. Along with cheers, a convoy of 1600 reserved vehicles, arranged by the administration, set off towards Chandanwari. The trek on foot began from Chandanwari at 6:00 AM.

The Steep Ascent

After RFID checks and security screenings, the real test began: the steep climb up the hills. However, the enthusiasm was remarkable; some on horseback, some in palanquins, and some even barefoot—every voice chanted 'Bolo Bam Bam Bhole!' The first height was reached at Pissu Top. By 9:00 AM, we reached Jojipal, where rest, community meals (bhandara), and devotional songs replenished our energy. Ahead lay the ascent to Sheshnag, a challenging and arduous climb.

Oxygen Depletion Felt

After security checks of all pilgrims and their bags, and having eaten, we proceeded towards the next stop. At 2:00 PM, when the group reached 14,500 feet, oxygen depletion forced several to seek medical attention at the medical camp. At Poshapati, the ITBP provided relief, offering check-ups and food. Finally, around 6:30 PM, the group reached Panchtarni. The final leg of the journey towards the holy darshan of Baba Barfani will commence on Friday morning.

Published on:

04 Jul 2025 08:21 am

