First Amarnath Yatra Batch Departs from Nunwan Base Camp

The first batch of the Amarnath Yatra commenced its journey from the Nunwan base camp at dawn on Thursday, amidst the divine resonance of 'Har Har Mahadev!' At 3:00 AM, the pilgrims were bustling with preparations in their tents. At 3:50 AM, with the blowing of conches, a wave of devotion filled the atmosphere. Along with cheers, a convoy of 1600 reserved vehicles, arranged by the administration, set off towards Chandanwari. The trek on foot began from Chandanwari at 6:00 AM.