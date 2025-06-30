scriptAmarnath Yatra 2025: K-9 Squad Joins CRPF for Enhanced Security | Latest News | Patrika News
Amarnath Yatra 2025: K-9 Squad Joins CRPF for Enhanced Security

The first batch of pilgrims will depart from the base camp in Jammu on 2 July. CRPF, along with K-9 squads, has been deployed for their security.

Jun 30, 2025 / 05:39 pm

Patrika Desk

To ensure a safe and uninterrupted Amarnath Yatra 2025, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has increased surveillance on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44). The CRPF has deployed its personnel along with K-9 dog squads on this highway, crucial for the Amarnath Yatra. Thousands of pilgrims travel via this route for the Amarnath Yatra. The Udhampur sector of this route is particularly sensitive and is under heightened security. Notably, the first batch of pilgrims will depart from the Jammu base camp on 2 July 2025, while the Yatra will officially commence on 3 July via both the Baltal and Pahalgam routes. Let’s understand what K-9 squads are and why they are so important for our security.

Dog Breeds Used in K-9 Units

K-9 dogs, also known as police dogs, are specifically trained to assist law enforcement officers. These squads utilise specific breeds. German Shepherds and Belgian Malinois are the most commonly used breeds in security units.

Extensive Training Over Several Months

K-9 dogs undergo extensive training to develop the skills and temperament required for police work. This training typically lasts for several months.

Other Breeds Used

While German Shepherds and Belgian Malinois are most commonly used, other breeds such as Bloodhounds, Dutch Shepherds, and Labrador Retrievers are also employed based on their specific strengths.

Characteristics of K-9 Breeds

German Shepherds are known worldwide for their intelligence, trainability, and protective instincts, while Belgian Malinois are valued for their intelligence, focus, agility, and energy. Bloodhounds are used for their exceptional scent detection and tracking abilities. Dutch Shepherds also hold significant importance in police security; similar to German Shepherds, they are known for their intelligence and loyalty. Labrador Retrievers are considered good for search and rescue; they are easy-going and adept at creating a pleasant atmosphere.

Essential Qualities of Police Dogs

– K-9s must be able to quickly understand commands given in the context of their work.

– K-9s must be obedient and capable of carrying out any instructions and specific tasks.
– K-9 dogs must be physically healthy and strong.

– They must possess courage and loyalty to their trainer, and readiness for defence tasks.

– They must have a special ability to sense danger.

