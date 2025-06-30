Amarnath Yatra 2025: K-9 Squad Joins CRPF for Enhanced Security

Dog Breeds Used in K-9 Units K-9 dogs, also known as police dogs, are specifically trained to assist law enforcement officers. These squads utilise specific breeds. German Shepherds and Belgian Malinois are the most commonly used breeds in security units.

Extensive Training Over Several Months K-9 dogs undergo extensive training to develop the skills and temperament required for police work. This training typically lasts for several months. Other Breeds Used While German Shepherds and Belgian Malinois are most commonly used, other breeds such as Bloodhounds, Dutch Shepherds, and Labrador Retrievers are also employed based on their specific strengths.

Characteristics of K-9 Breeds German Shepherds are known worldwide for their intelligence, trainability, and protective instincts, while Belgian Malinois are valued for their intelligence, focus, agility, and energy. Bloodhounds are used for their exceptional scent detection and tracking abilities. Dutch Shepherds also hold significant importance in police security; similar to German Shepherds, they are known for their intelligence and loyalty. Labrador Retrievers are considered good for search and rescue; they are easy-going and adept at creating a pleasant atmosphere.

Essential Qualities of Police Dogs – K-9s must be able to quickly understand commands given in the context of their work. – K-9s must be obedient and capable of carrying out any instructions and specific tasks.

– K-9 dogs must be physically healthy and strong. – They must possess courage and loyalty to their trainer, and readiness for defence tasks. – They must have a special ability to sense danger.