National News

Amarnath Yatra: No Pilgrims to Depart from Jammu Due to Heavy Rain

Amarnath Yatra Suspended: Due to heavy rainfall, no pilgrim convoy will depart from Jammu for Kashmir on Thursday.

Jammu

Patrika Desk

Jul 31, 2025

Amarnath Yatra suspended due to rain (IANS)

Heavy rainfall has impacted the Amarnath Yatra pilgrimage to the sacred Amarnath cave nestled in the Himalayas. Due to inclement weather, no pilgrim batches will depart from Bhagwati Nagar in Jammu towards the Kashmir base camps of Baltal and Nunwan on Thursday, 31 July. Authorities have taken this precautionary measure to ensure the safety of the pilgrims.

Yatra Postponed Due to Heavy Rainfall

Jammu Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar stated, “Movement of pilgrims from the base camps has been disrupted due to heavy rainfall in the Yatra area. Therefore, no batches will be dispatched from Bhagwati Nagar towards Baltal and Nunwan on 31 July. Pilgrims will be regularly updated about the weather conditions.”

Administration Undertakes Repairs

Kashmir Divisional Commissioner Vijay Kumar Bidhuri informed that immediate repair and maintenance work has commenced due to the damage caused by heavy rainfall on the Pahalgam route. He added, “The Yatra will resume via the Baltal route from 1 August.” Notably, the Yatra had also been suspended on 30 July from both base camps, Baltal and Chandanwari/Nunwan, due to heavy rainfall.

Over 3.93 Lakh Pilgrims Have Visited

The Amarnath Yatra, which commenced on 3 July this year, has facilitated the darshan of the sacred cave temple for over 3.93 lakh pilgrims so far. The Yatra will conclude on 9 August. Pilgrims travelling via the Pahalgam route traverse a 46-kilometre trek through Chandanwari, Sheshnag, and Panchtarni, taking four days to reach the cave temple. Meanwhile, pilgrims using the Baltal route can complete a shorter 14-kilometre trek and return to the base camp on the same day. Helicopter services are unavailable this year due to security reasons.

Published on:

31 Jul 2025 11:18 am

English News / National News / Amarnath Yatra: No Pilgrims to Depart from Jammu Due to Heavy Rain
