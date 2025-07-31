Amarnath Yatra: No Pilgrims to Depart from Jammu Due to Heavy Rain

The Amarnath Yatra, which commenced on 3 July this year, has facilitated the darshan of the sacred cave temple for over 3.93 lakh pilgrims so far. The Yatra will conclude on 9 August. Pilgrims travelling via the Pahalgam route traverse a 46-kilometre trek through Chandanwari, Sheshnag, and Panchtarni, taking four days to reach the cave temple. Meanwhile, pilgrims using the Baltal route can complete a shorter 14-kilometre trek and return to the base camp on the same day. Helicopter services are unavailable this year due to security reasons.