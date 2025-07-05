Amarnath Yatra: Three Buses Collide, Several Pilgrims Injured

Amarnath Yatra: Three buses carrying pilgrims collided on the Amarnath Yatra route in the Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir. At least 36 people were injured in the accident. Officials said that the buses' brakes failed near Chandrakot on the Pahalgam route, causing them to collide. Police and health department rescue teams arrived at the scene immediately after receiving information about the incident. The injured were taken to Ramban District Hospital for first aid (Treatment).
Ramban's Deputy Commissioner, Mohammad Alyas Khan, stated that the last vehicle of the Pahalgam convoy lost control and collided with stranded vehicles at the Chandrakot Langer site. Four vehicles were damaged in this accident, and 36 pilgrims sustained injuries.
Dr. Mohammad Rafi, the In-charge Medical Superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir District Hospital, said that a bus carrying pilgrims to the Amarnath Yatra collided with another bus. "We received a total of 36 injured patients. All the patients have been treated here; we did not refer anyone to another hospital. 10 patients have been discharged, and almost all patients will be discharged within the next hour," he stated.
The pilgrimage to the sacred Amarnath cave commenced on July 3rd. This 39-day-long yatra will conclude on August 9th, coinciding with Shravan Purnima and Raksha Bandhan. Pilgrims choose between two routes, Pahalgam and Baltal, to reach the sacred cave situated at a height of 3,888 meters. Pilgrims travelling via the Pahalgam route cover a total distance of 46 kilometres on foot, passing through Chandanwari, Sheshnag, and Panchtarni.