Amarnath Yatra: Three Buses Collide, Several Pilgrims Injured

Dr. Mohammad Rafi, the In-charge Medical Superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir District Hospital, said that a bus carrying pilgrims to the Amarnath Yatra collided with another bus. "We received a total of 36 injured patients. All the patients have been treated here; we did not refer anyone to another hospital. 10 patients have been discharged, and almost all patients will be discharged within the next hour," he stated.