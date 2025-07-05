5 July 2025,

Saturday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Iran Israel Conflict

Air India Crash

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

National News

Amarnath Yatra: Three Buses Collide, Several Pilgrims Injured

Three buses carrying Amarnath pilgrims collided on the pilgrimage route in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir. The accident was caused by brake failure.

Jammu

Patrika Desk

Jul 05, 2025

accident
accident

Amarnath Yatra: Three buses carrying pilgrims collided on the Amarnath Yatra route in the Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir. At least 36 people were injured in the accident. Officials said that the buses' brakes failed near Chandrakot on the Pahalgam route, causing them to collide. Police and health department rescue teams arrived at the scene immediately after receiving information about the incident. The injured were taken to Ramban District Hospital for first aid (Treatment).

36 Pilgrims Injured

Ramban's Deputy Commissioner, Mohammad Alyas Khan, stated that the last vehicle of the Pahalgam convoy lost control and collided with stranded vehicles at the Chandrakot Langer site. Four vehicles were damaged in this accident, and 36 pilgrims sustained injuries.

Dr. Mohammad Rafi, the In-charge Medical Superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir District Hospital, said that a bus carrying pilgrims to the Amarnath Yatra collided with another bus. "We received a total of 36 injured patients. All the patients have been treated here; we did not refer anyone to another hospital. 10 patients have been discharged, and almost all patients will be discharged within the next hour," he stated.

Yatra to Last 39 Days

The pilgrimage to the sacred Amarnath cave commenced on July 3rd. This 39-day-long yatra will conclude on August 9th, coinciding with Shravan Purnima and Raksha Bandhan. Pilgrims choose between two routes, Pahalgam and Baltal, to reach the sacred cave situated at a height of 3,888 meters. Pilgrims travelling via the Pahalgam route cover a total distance of 46 kilometres on foot, passing through Chandanwari, Sheshnag, and Panchtarni.

Share the news:

Published on:

05 Jul 2025 01:23 pm

English News / National News / Amarnath Yatra: Three Buses Collide, Several Pilgrims Injured
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

India Vs Eng Test

Top Categories

Health

Bollywood

National

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Code of Conduct

About Us

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.