script5 Ambulances Stuck in Jaipur-Sikar Traffic Chaos | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

5 Ambulances Stuck in Jaipur-Sikar Traffic Chaos

It has become a common sight to see vehicles stuck in traffic on the Jaipur-Sikar highway near Udaypuriya Mod, where traffic jams occur frequently, especially in the evening.

JaipurNov 05, 2024 / 02:21 pm

Patrika Desk

jaipur sikar highway
The traffic jam on the Jaipur-Sikar highway near Udaypuriya Mod occurred once again on Monday evening. The congestion worsened as the number of vehicles increased, leading to a traffic jam. In this jam, five ambulances got stuck within a span of half an hour. The ambulances were stuck for around 15 minutes, putting the lives of the patients on board at risk. It took a lot of effort to get the ambulances out of the jam.
According to sources, it has become a common sight to see vehicles stuck in traffic on the Jaipur-Sikar highway near Udaypuriya Mod, where traffic jams occur frequently, especially in the evening. Residents said that despite calling the police control room in Jaipur, the police took half an hour to arrive at the scene, which further worsened the traffic situation. It took the police around half an hour to arrive and try to ease the traffic congestion. The traffic jam continued for around two hours.

News / National News / 5 Ambulances Stuck in Jaipur-Sikar Traffic Chaos

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Supreme Court upholds validity of the UP Madrasa Education Board Act

National News

Supreme Court upholds validity of the UP Madrasa Education Board Act

in 4 hours

US Election 2024: Best Choice for India – Kamala Harris or Donald Trump?

world

US Election 2024: Best Choice for India – Kamala Harris or Donald Trump?

41 minutes ago

Bundi: Government teacher beaten to death with sharp weapons and sticks

Crime

Bundi: Government teacher beaten to death with sharp weapons and sticks

31 minutes ago

In 10 years, 2.20 lakh people have given up Indian citizenship, claims JMM leader

National News

In 10 years, 2.20 lakh people have given up Indian citizenship, claims JMM leader

16 minutes ago

Latest National News

Supreme Court upholds validity of the UP Madrasa Education Board Act

National News

Supreme Court upholds validity of the UP Madrasa Education Board Act

in 4 hours

University Fails LLM Student for Allegedly Using AI-Generated Answers, Punjab-Haryana High Court Seeks Response

National News

University Fails LLM Student for Allegedly Using AI-Generated Answers, Punjab-Haryana High Court Seeks Response

in 3 hours

One Nation-One Student ID: 12-Digit Unique Number will Identify Students

National News

One Nation-One Student ID: 12-Digit Unique Number will Identify Students

in 3 hours

Maharashtra: Last Day to Persuade Rebels, 11 from Mahayuti and 15 from MVA in the Fray

National News

Maharashtra: Last Day to Persuade Rebels, 11 from Mahayuti and 15 from MVA in the Fray

in 50 minutes

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.