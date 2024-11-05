5 Ambulances Stuck in Jaipur-Sikar Traffic Chaos

Jaipur•Nov 05, 2024 / 02:21 pm• Patrika Desk

The traffic jam on the Jaipur-Sikar highway near Udaypuriya Mod occurred once again on Monday evening. The congestion worsened as the number of vehicles increased, leading to a traffic jam. In this jam, five ambulances got stuck within a span of half an hour. The ambulances were stuck for around 15 minutes, putting the lives of the patients on board at risk. It took a lot of effort to get the ambulances out of the jam.

According to sources, it has become a common sight to see vehicles stuck in traffic on the Jaipur-Sikar highway near Udaypuriya Mod, where traffic jams occur frequently, especially in the evening. Residents said that despite calling the police control room in Jaipur, the police took half an hour to arrive at the scene, which further worsened the traffic situation. It took the police around half an hour to arrive and try to ease the traffic congestion. The traffic jam continued for around two hours.