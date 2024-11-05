5 Ambulances Stuck in Jaipur-Sikar Traffic Chaos

According to sources, it has become a common sight to see vehicles stuck in traffic on the Jaipur-Sikar highway near Udaypuriya Mod, where traffic jams occur frequently, especially in the evening. Residents said that despite calling the police control room in Jaipur, the police took half an hour to arrive at the scene, which further worsened the traffic situation. It took the police around half an hour to arrive and try to ease the traffic congestion. The traffic jam continued for around two hours.