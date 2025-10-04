American Company Sacks Indian Employees in Four-Minute Virtual Call, H-1B Visa Concerns Rise

Sharing his experience on the social media forum Reddit, one employee wrote that he logged in as usual at 9 AM. At 11 AM, he received an invitation for a mandatory virtual meeting from the COO. As soon as the meeting began, all cameras and microphones were turned off, and an announcement was suddenly made: 'The Indian workforce is being removed.' The COO clarified that this layoff was not performance-related but part of an internal restructuring. Affected employees were immediately informed via email that October 1 would be their last working day.