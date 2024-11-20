Gurugram crematorium records cleanest air in NCR: know the AQI

The Shamshan Ghat often has a high concentration of smoke due to the burning of pyres, which is why it’s surprising to find an AQI of 83 there, while other areas of Gurugram have an AQI of around 350. People are expressing surprise and joking that they might have to go to the Shamshan Ghat for clean air. Delhi’s AQI has crossed 450, and the city is currently experiencing severe pollution. The pollution level is continuously increasing, and the situation has become ‘critical’, with AQI crossing 450. To control this increasing pollution, the Delhi government has implemented GRAP-4, which has imposed restrictions on various categories of vehicles entering Delhi.