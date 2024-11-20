scriptGurugram crematorium records cleanest air in NCR: know the AQI | Amid Pollution, Gurugram Crematorium Records Cleanest Air in NCR: Know the AQI | Latest News | Patrika News
Pollution Level: The air quality in Gurugram’s Shamshan Ghat in NCR has been measured to be the cleanest.

Nov 20, 2024

Patrika Desk

Pollution Level: At present, the air in Delhi-NCR is filled with toxic substances. Stepping out without a mask is unsafe, as the air is thick with smog and causes eye irritation. Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) has reached close to 500. However, amidst all this, the air quality in Gurugram’s Shamshan Ghat in NCR has been measured to be the cleanest. On Tuesday evening, the AQI in Gurugram’s Shamshan Ghat was recorded at 83, while in other areas of Gurugram, it was around 350.
The Shamshan Ghat often has a high concentration of smoke due to the burning of pyres, which is why it’s surprising to find an AQI of 83 there, while other areas of Gurugram have an AQI of around 350. People are expressing surprise and joking that they might have to go to the Shamshan Ghat for clean air. Delhi’s AQI has crossed 450, and the city is currently experiencing severe pollution. The pollution level is continuously increasing, and the situation has become ‘critical’, with AQI crossing 450. To control this increasing pollution, the Delhi government has implemented GRAP-4, which has imposed restrictions on various categories of vehicles entering Delhi.

Delhi’s AQI reaches dangerous levels

The AQI readings for various locations in the city are: Alipur: 490, Anand Lok: 504, Anand Prabhat: 376, Anand Vihar: 591, Ashok Vihar Phase 1: 522, Ashok Vihar Phase 2: 527, Ashok Vihar Phase 3 and 4: 634, Delhi Cantt: 258, Dwarka Sector 11: 521, Dwarka Sector 23: 390, Greater Kailash II: 256, GTB Nagar: 617.

