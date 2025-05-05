Amidst PM Modi’s meeting with Air Force chief, blackout rehearsal in Ferozepur Cantt sparks speculation of impending war

Blackout Rehearsal in Ferozepur Cantonment A 30-minute blackout rehearsal was conducted in Ferozepur Cantt on Sunday night at 9 pm, amid fears of war with Pakistan. Citizens were informed in advance through public announcements. Pakistan continued its shelling on the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir for the tenth consecutive day on Saturday, to which the Indian army responded appropriately.

Modi and Air Force Chief Hold Talks Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been holding separate meetings with senior military officials for the past few days. In this series, Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh met with Modi on Sunday. This meeting took place a day after a meeting between Modi and Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi. Sources say the meeting discussed the situation following the Pulwama attack.



Seeking Partners, Not Preacher: Jaishankar External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has taken a dig at European countries trying to influence India’s stance on geopolitical issues. He stated that India seeks partners, not preachers. During a conversation with former Icelandic President Ólafur Ragnar Grímsson and Samir Saran, the head of the Observer Research Foundation, at the Arctic Circle India Forum, when Jaishankar was asked about India’s expectations from Europe, he said, “We don’t particularly look for preachers who preach things abroad that they don’t practice at home. I think a part of Europe is still grappling with this problem.”

Imran-Bilawal’s X Accounts Banned New Delhi. The Indian government has banned the X accounts of Pakistan’s Information and Broadcasting Minister Attaullah Tarar, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto , and former Prime Minister Imran Khan. Tarar had claimed that India could launch a military attack on Pakistan within 24 to 36 hours. India has also blocked the Instagram accounts of several Pakistani artists, including singer Abida Parveen , Fawad Khan , Atif Aslam, and Mawra Hocane .

Modi Will Respond in the Same Language Those Who Want It: Rajnath Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will respond to the enemy in the same language that the people of the country want. Under PM Modi’s leadership, things will happen as the people want. Speaking at a Sanskriti Jagran programme in Delhi, Rajnath said that as a defence minister, it is his responsibility to give a befitting reply to those who cast an evil eye on the country, in collaboration with his army, and ensure the security of the country’s borders.

Sutlej Water Also Withheld Pakistan has no right to the waters of the Sutlej River, but water flows into Pakistan via the Husainiwala Headworks from the Harike Barrage. A Punjab Irrigation Department official on the spot said that since the inflow of water in the Sutlej is decreasing, the water going to Pakistan from Harike has been completely stopped. Water is currently being stored at the barrage.

The Baglihar Dam in Ramban, Jammu, and the Kishanganga Dam in North Kashmir, on the western rivers (Jhelum and Chenab) allocated to Pakistan, give India a superior position over Pakistan.

The government generates electricity through dams. Both dams provide India with the capacity to withhold and release water in these rivers. The Baglihar Dam has been a long-standing point of contention between India and Pakistan. Pakistan also objects to the impact of the Kishanganga Dam on the Neelam, a tributary of the Jhelum. These rivers flowing from India to Pakistan are considered the lifeline of both countries. People living in their plains are entirely dependent on these rivers for agriculture. India, understanding this, was providing a large amount of water to Pakistan. After the Pulwama attack, India’s patience and the supply to Pakistan have been disrupted.