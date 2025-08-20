Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

National News

Lok Sabha: Amit Shah tables bill on removal of jailed PM, CM

Amit Shah introduced three bills in the Lok Sabha.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 20, 2025

Amit Shah (Photo-IANS)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah introduced three bills in the Lok Sabha today. These bills include a provision for the removal from office of the PM, CM, Union Minister, or Minister of a Union Territory if they are arrested or detained for more than 30 consecutive days on serious criminal charges. The Congress and AIMIM opposed this bill. The opposition also staged a strong protest in the House.

The opposition threw bills at Amit Shah

After Amit Shah introduced the three bills, an uproar broke out. Opposition MPs, after reading the bills, tore up the copies and threw the papers towards Amit Shah.

Owaisi raised objections

The AIMIM MP opposed the bills, saying that they violate the separation of powers. He stated that they give executive agencies the authority to act as judge, jury, and executioner. The bill would empower unelected individuals to assume the role of executioner. Owaisi further said that the provisions of this bill could be used to destabilise governments. He added that this bill is nothing but a step towards creating a Gestapo.

The bill will be sent to the JPC

After introducing the bill in the Lok Sabha regarding the removal of the Prime Minister, ministers, and chief ministers facing serious criminal charges, Amit Shah said that it would be referred to the Joint Parliamentary Committee.

Congress opposed the bills

Congress MP Manish Tewari said, “I oppose the introduction of these three bills. These bills completely destroy the basic structure of the Constitution. They open the door for political misuse by state institutions, whose arbitrary conduct has been repeatedly objected to by the Supreme Court.”

Rule of law must prevail – Congress MP

In the Lok Sabha, the Congress MP said that the Indian Constitution states that there must be rule of law, and its foundation is that a person is innocent until proven guilty. This bill is expected to alter that principle. It makes an official of an executive agency the boss of the Prime Minister.

Updated on:

20 Aug 2025 04:16 pm

Published on:

20 Aug 2025 02:52 pm

English News / National News / Lok Sabha: Amit Shah tables bill on removal of jailed PM, CM
