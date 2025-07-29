‘Jawaharlal Nehru responsible,’ Amit Shah cites UNSC in Operation Sindoor debate

Amit Shah reminded the Congress of its mistakes. He stated that the Pahalgam attack occurred on April 22nd, resulting in the deaths of 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen. He left for Srinagar that night. PM Modi held a CCS meeting on April 23rd. He highlighted the Congress's blunder with the Indus Waters Treaty, stating that it has been suspended now. Visas for Pakistani citizens were suspended, and they were sent back. The CCS resolved that security forces would respond appropriately wherever terrorists were hiding.