29 July 2025

Tuesday

National News

‘Jawaharlal Nehru responsible,’ Amit Shah cites UNSC in Operation Sindoor debate

Parliament Monsoon Session: Amit Shah stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is making every possible effort to secure India a seat on the United Nations Security Council.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 29, 2025

In Lok Sabha, Shah targets Congress and Nehru (Photo – IANS)

Parliament Monsoon Session: Discussions on Operation Sindur are underway in the Lok Sabha. On Tuesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah responded to questions from the opposition. During this time, he strongly criticised the Congress and also made a statement regarding former PM Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah alleged that former PM Jawaharlal Nehru's approach was responsible for the current situation. He stated that while our soldiers were facing Chinese troops in Doklam, Rahul Gandhi was meeting with the Chinese ambassador. Amit Shah said that this affection for China has been passed down through three generations: Jawaharlal Nehru, Sonia Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi.

‘PM Modi is Making Efforts’

In the Lok Sabha, Amit Shah said that PM Narendra Modi is making every possible effort to make India a part of the United Nations Security Council. Amit Shah mentioned that during the 1962 war with China, the then Prime Minister Nehru bid farewell to Assam in a speech on Akashvani (All India Radio).

Nehru Declared a Ceasefire

During the discussion on Operation Sindur in the Lok Sabha, Amit Shah claimed that in 1948, the Indian armed forces were in a decisive position to retake Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, but the then Prime Minister Nehru unilaterally declared a ceasefire.

DMK MP Kanimozhi from the opposition said that it seems the BJP remembers Nehru more than his own party, the Congress. She added that the BJP blames him for all the mistakes.

Shah Reminds Congress of its Mistakes

Amit Shah reminded the Congress of its mistakes. He stated that the Pahalgam attack occurred on April 22nd, resulting in the deaths of 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen. He left for Srinagar that night. PM Modi held a CCS meeting on April 23rd. He highlighted the Congress's blunder with the Indus Waters Treaty, stating that it has been suspended now. Visas for Pakistani citizens were suspended, and they were sent back. The CCS resolved that security forces would respond appropriately wherever terrorists were hiding.

Published on:

29 Jul 2025 03:51 pm

English News / National News / 'Jawaharlal Nehru responsible,' Amit Shah cites UNSC in Operation Sindoor debate
