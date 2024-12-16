Amit Shah’s Visit Triggers Naxal Crackdown: 16 Militants Arrested

It is reported that a large quantity of explosives was recovered from these Naxals. The explosives were reportedly stockpiled to harm security personnel. All arrested Naxals are residents of the Jagargunda police station area.

Planning to harm security personnel According to police sources, a joint security force party was conducting a search operation in the forest between Poorti and Tekalgudam when some suspicious individuals attempted to flee upon noticing the police party. The police swiftly cordoned off the area and apprehended the suspects. Explosives were recovered from the arrested Naxals.

Those arrested include Madkam Kosa, Kunjam Jaggu, Madvi Joga, Dodi Motu, Madvi Lakhmoo, Nuppu Hitesh, Nuppu Suresh, Sodhi Baman, Muchaki Nanda, Kunjam Bhima, Madvi Kosa, Sodi Deva, Madvi Sukka, Midium Joga, Barse Chula, and others. All the Naxals are residents of Sukma district. Interrogation revealed that these Naxals were planning to plant IEDs on routes used by security forces to cause harm. The district force, 150th Battalion CRPF, and 201 Cobra played a significant role in the operation against these Naxals.