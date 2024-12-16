scriptAmit Shah’s Visit Triggers Naxal Crackdown: 16 Militants Arrested | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Amit Shah’s Visit Triggers Naxal Crackdown: 16 Militants Arrested

Naxalite Arrests: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is currently on a visit to Chhattisgarh. Shah has set a deadline of 2026 for the elimination of Naxalites. Meanwhile, sixteen Naxalites have been arrested within two days.

SukmaDec 16, 2024 / 11:30 am

Patrika Desk

Sukma Naxal News
Sukma Naxal News: Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Bastar has led to heightened security across the region. Operations are ongoing in remote areas, with security forces closely monitoring all activities. Meanwhile, police in Jagargunda police station area of Sukma district have achieved significant success. Sixteen Naxals have been arrested within two days. This action was taken during a search operation conducted by security forces as part of the anti-Naxal campaign.
It is reported that a large quantity of explosives was recovered from these Naxals. The explosives were reportedly stockpiled to harm security personnel. All arrested Naxals are residents of the Jagargunda police station area.

Planning to harm security personnel

According to police sources, a joint security force party was conducting a search operation in the forest between Poorti and Tekalgudam when some suspicious individuals attempted to flee upon noticing the police party. The police swiftly cordoned off the area and apprehended the suspects. Explosives were recovered from the arrested Naxals.
Those arrested include Madkam Kosa, Kunjam Jaggu, Madvi Joga, Dodi Motu, Madvi Lakhmoo, Nuppu Hitesh, Nuppu Suresh, Sodhi Baman, Muchaki Nanda, Kunjam Bhima, Madvi Kosa, Sodi Deva, Madvi Sukka, Midium Joga, Barse Chula, and others. All the Naxals are residents of Sukma district. Interrogation revealed that these Naxals were planning to plant IEDs on routes used by security forces to cause harm. The district force, 150th Battalion CRPF, and 201 Cobra played a significant role in the operation against these Naxals.

Promise to eliminate Naxalism by 2026

Shah stated that the central and state governments are fully committed to making Chhattisgarh and the country Naxal-free. By 31 March 2026, Naxalism will be completely eradicated from Chhattisgarh and the country. Once Chhattisgarh is Naxal-free, the entire country will be rid of this problem. He said that in the last year, Chhattisgarh Police has achieved significant success in the fight against Naxalism. He stated that in the last year, 287 Naxals were killed, 1,000 arrested, and 837 surrendered in the state.

