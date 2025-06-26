Amitabh Bachchan's Cyber Fraud Caller Tune Pulled: Government Explains Decision

Why was this caller tune launched? In view of the rising cases of cyber fraud and digital scams in India, the government had instructed telecom companies to play an awareness message before every call. This message, voiced by Amitabh Bachchan, advised people against fraudulent calls, phishing, and sharing unknown links or OTPs. This initiative was initially lauded, given the thousands of people falling victim to cybercrimes daily in the country. However, the repetitive 40-second message, especially during emergency calls, became a source of frustration for many.

Public Complaints Lead to Decision Reversal For the past few months, social media users had been demanding the discontinuation of this caller tune. Many users described it as “irritating” and a cause of “unnecessary delays”. Sudarshan Gupta, a former BJP MLA from Indore, raised this issue with Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. He highlighted the delays caused by the tune during emergencies, such as calls to ambulances or the police, which could have serious consequences.

Sudarshan Gupta stated, “I myself experienced twice how this tune hindered calls for immediate help to an injured person in a road accident. Even elderly people are complaining about it.” Expressing agreement with his complaint, Jyotiraditya Scindia said, “I too have experienced this problem. Action will be taken soon.”

Amitabh Bachchan’s Response Amitabh Bachchan was also trolled on social media by some users regarding this caller tune. One user wrote, “Stop talking on the phone, brother.” In response, Big B, in his characteristic witty style, said, “Tell the government, brother, they asked me to do it, so I did.” This response garnered significant attention on social media.