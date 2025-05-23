Amrit Bharat Station Scheme: Revolutionising railway infrastructure, rivalling airports

The Dharwad railway station in Hubballi district, Karnataka, has been redeveloped under the Amrit Station scheme. This station strengthens Dharwad’s academic and cultural identity, given its proximity to Karnataka University, agricultural universities, Nuggekeri Hanuman Temple, Murugha Mutt, and Unkal Lake. Meanwhile, Ahmedabad station is themed around the Modhera Sun Temple, Dwarka station around the Dwarkadhish Temple, Odisha’s Balasore station around the Jagannath Temple, and Gurugram station around IT. The influence of Chola architecture is clearly visible at Kumbakonam station in Tamil Nadu.

Seoni railway station in Madhya Pradesh is dedicated to Mowgli, the famous character from Rudyard Kipling’s timeless work, ‘The Jungle Book’. According to the story, Mowgli was associated with the Seoni region, where he was raised among wolves. In remembrance of the story, the railway station features images of Mowgli, as well as Sher Khan, Bagheera, Baloo, and Akela. The theme of Seoni station brings Mowgli’s world to life.

Deshnok Station: A Glimpse of Karni Mata Temple The architecture of Deshnok station reflects the Karni Mata Temple. The Bundi station showcases the local paintings and a glimpse of the fort. The Fatehpur Shekhawati station complex now displays the region’s Shekhawati-style paintings and architecture. Local culture has also been taken into account at stations like Gogamedi, Govindgarh, Mandawar-Mahuwa Road, and Mandal-Garh.