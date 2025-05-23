scriptAmrit Bharat Station Scheme: Revolutionising railway infrastructure, rivalling airports | Amrit Bharat Station Scheme: Revolutionizing railway infrastructure, rivaling airports | Latest News | Patrika News
Amrit Bharat Station Scheme: Revolutionising railway infrastructure, rivalling airports

Amrit Bharat Station Scheme: Under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, railway stations across India are being equipped with modern amenities, providing airport-like facilities. The designs of 103 stations are inspired by local culture and heritage, preserving regional identity. Read Shabad Ahmad’s special report.

BharatMay 23, 2025 / 08:54 am

Patrika Desk

Amrit Bharat Station Scheme: The sweeping changes at railway stations across India are transforming them into rivals for airports. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated 103 Amrit stations for public use. These Amrit stations represent a significant step towards modernising railway infrastructure. The Amrit Station scheme aims to provide modern amenities while preserving and showcasing local heritage. The design of the redeveloped station buildings is inspired by local culture, heritage, and architecture.
The Dharwad railway station in Hubballi district, Karnataka, has been redeveloped under the Amrit Station scheme. This station strengthens Dharwad’s academic and cultural identity, given its proximity to Karnataka University, agricultural universities, Nuggekeri Hanuman Temple, Murugha Mutt, and Unkal Lake. Meanwhile, Ahmedabad station is themed around the Modhera Sun Temple, Dwarka station around the Dwarkadhish Temple, Odisha’s Balasore station around the Jagannath Temple, and Gurugram station around IT. The influence of Chola architecture is clearly visible at Kumbakonam station in Tamil Nadu.
Seoni railway station in Madhya Pradesh is dedicated to Mowgli, the famous character from Rudyard Kipling’s timeless work, ‘The Jungle Book’. According to the story, Mowgli was associated with the Seoni region, where he was raised among wolves. In remembrance of the story, the railway station features images of Mowgli, as well as Sher Khan, Bagheera, Baloo, and Akela. The theme of Seoni station brings Mowgli’s world to life.

Deshnok Station: A Glimpse of Karni Mata Temple

The architecture of Deshnok station reflects the Karni Mata Temple. The Bundi station showcases the local paintings and a glimpse of the fort. The Fatehpur Shekhawati station complex now displays the region’s Shekhawati-style paintings and architecture. Local culture has also been taken into account at stations like Gogamedi, Govindgarh, Mandawar-Mahuwa Road, and Mandal-Garh.

Focus on Passenger Amenities

Amrit stations are prioritising passenger amenities. These include modern toilets, parking, porches, coach position display boards, water booths, signboards, platform shelters, etc. Separate gates have been arranged to streamline entry and exit. Facilities such as lifts, escalators, and free Wi-Fi are being added as needed. There will also be an improved signage and information system. Some stations will have executive lounges and dedicated spaces for business meetings. Special attention is being paid to making the stations accessible for people with disabilities.

