Amrit Bharat Trains: Bihar gets 4 new trains, travel to UP and Delhi made easier

According to the railway authorities, the Rajendra Nagar-New Delhi Amrit Bharat Express train will depart from Patna's Rajendra Nagar at 11:45 AM and arrive in New Delhi the next morning. This train will stop at Patna Junction, Danapur, Ara, Buxar, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Subedarganj, Govindpuri, and Ghaziabad stations en route to New Delhi. The train will have a stoppage of 5 to 10 minutes at these railway stations. The train will reach Ara station at 1:15 PM, Buxar at 2:10 PM, DDU at 3:40 PM, Subedarganj at 6:15 PM, Govindpuri railway station at 8:50 PM, and Ghaziabad railway station at 2:40 AM.