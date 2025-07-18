18 July 2025,

Friday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Iran Israel Conflict

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

National News

Amrit Bharat Trains: Bihar gets 4 new trains, travel to UP and Delhi made easier

Prime Minister Modi gifted Bihar four new Amrit Bharat trains on Friday. This will make travel from Bihar to Delhi and Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh easier.

Patna

Patrika Desk

Jul 18, 2025

Amrit Bharat train
Representative image of Amrit Bharat Train. Photo – Railway social media page.

Amrit Bharat Trains Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Motihari on Friday, ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections. PM Modi presented the state with projects worth approximately ₹7000 crore. From Motihari, PM Modi also flagged off four Amrit Bharat trains online. These trains will operate on the Patna-New Delhi, Motihari-Anand Vihar, Darbhanga-Gomti Nagar (Lucknow), and Bhagalpur-Gomtinagar (Lucknow) routes. This will benefit ordinary rail passengers in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Delhi.

Patna to New Delhi Train

According to the railway authorities, the Rajendra Nagar-New Delhi Amrit Bharat Express train will depart from Patna's Rajendra Nagar at 11:45 AM and arrive in New Delhi the next morning. This train will stop at Patna Junction, Danapur, Ara, Buxar, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Subedarganj, Govindpuri, and Ghaziabad stations en route to New Delhi. The train will have a stoppage of 5 to 10 minutes at these railway stations. The train will reach Ara station at 1:15 PM, Buxar at 2:10 PM, DDU at 3:40 PM, Subedarganj at 6:15 PM, Govindpuri railway station at 8:50 PM, and Ghaziabad railway station at 2:40 AM.

Bhagalpur to Lucknow Train

A new Amrit Bharat Express train will run between Bhagalpur in Bihar and Gomtinagar railway station in Lucknow. The Bhagalpur-Gomtinagar 13435/13436 Amrit Bharat Express will be a weekly train. This train will depart from Bhagalpur railway station at 11:45 AM and reach Gomtinagar railway station at 8:30 AM the next day. This train will travel from Bhagalpur via Sultanganj, Jamalpur, Kiul, Sheikhpura, Nawada, Tillaya, Manpur, Gaya, Dehri-on-Sone, Sasaram, Bhabua Road, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Varanasi, Jaunpur, Ayodhyadham, Ayodhya Cantt, before reaching Gomti Nagar railway station.

Darbhanga to Gomtinagar New Amrit Bharat Express

A new Amrit Bharat Express train will also run from Darbhanga in Bihar to Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh. This train will run from Darbhanga to Gomtinagar railway station in Lucknow. This train will depart from Darbhanga at 11:45 AM and reach Gomtinagar station at 4:05 AM the next day. After departing from Darbhanga, this train will travel via Kamtaul, Janakpur, Sitamarhi, Bargania, Ghorasahan, Raxaul, Sikta, Harinagar, Bagaha, Paniyawa, Kaptalganj, Gorakhpur, Basti, Mankapur, and Ayodhya before reaching Gomtinagar railway station.

New Train from Motihari to Anand Vihar

An Amrit Bharat Express train will also run from Bapudham Motihari to Anand Vihar. This train will depart from Motihari at 11:45 AM. It will then stop at Sagauli, Bettiah, Narkatiaganj, Harinagar, Bagaha, Siswa Bazar, Kaptaan Ganj, Gorakhpur, Basti, Mankapur, Gonda, Lucknow, Bareilly, Moradabad, and Ghaziabad stations before reaching Anand Vihar at 10 AM the next day.

Share the news:

Published on:

18 Jul 2025 02:14 pm

English News / National News / Amrit Bharat Trains: Bihar gets 4 new trains, travel to UP and Delhi made easier
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

India Vs Eng Test

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.