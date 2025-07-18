Amrit Bharat Trains: Bihar gets 4 new trains, travel to UP and Delhi made easier

Amrit Bharat Trains Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Motihari on Friday, ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections. PM Modi presented the state with projects worth approximately ₹7000 crore. From Motihari, PM Modi also flagged off four Amrit Bharat trains online. These trains will operate on the Patna-New Delhi, Motihari-Anand Vihar, Darbhanga-Gomti Nagar (Lucknow), and Bhagalpur-Gomtinagar (Lucknow) routes. This will benefit ordinary rail passengers in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Delhi.
According to the railway authorities, the Rajendra Nagar-New Delhi Amrit Bharat Express train will depart from Patna's Rajendra Nagar at 11:45 AM and arrive in New Delhi the next morning. This train will stop at Patna Junction, Danapur, Ara, Buxar, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Subedarganj, Govindpuri, and Ghaziabad stations en route to New Delhi. The train will have a stoppage of 5 to 10 minutes at these railway stations. The train will reach Ara station at 1:15 PM, Buxar at 2:10 PM, DDU at 3:40 PM, Subedarganj at 6:15 PM, Govindpuri railway station at 8:50 PM, and Ghaziabad railway station at 2:40 AM.
A new Amrit Bharat Express train will run between Bhagalpur in Bihar and Gomtinagar railway station in Lucknow. The Bhagalpur-Gomtinagar 13435/13436 Amrit Bharat Express will be a weekly train. This train will depart from Bhagalpur railway station at 11:45 AM and reach Gomtinagar railway station at 8:30 AM the next day. This train will travel from Bhagalpur via Sultanganj, Jamalpur, Kiul, Sheikhpura, Nawada, Tillaya, Manpur, Gaya, Dehri-on-Sone, Sasaram, Bhabua Road, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Varanasi, Jaunpur, Ayodhyadham, Ayodhya Cantt, before reaching Gomti Nagar railway station.
A new Amrit Bharat Express train will also run from Darbhanga in Bihar to Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh. This train will run from Darbhanga to Gomtinagar railway station in Lucknow. This train will depart from Darbhanga at 11:45 AM and reach Gomtinagar station at 4:05 AM the next day. After departing from Darbhanga, this train will travel via Kamtaul, Janakpur, Sitamarhi, Bargania, Ghorasahan, Raxaul, Sikta, Harinagar, Bagaha, Paniyawa, Kaptalganj, Gorakhpur, Basti, Mankapur, and Ayodhya before reaching Gomtinagar railway station.
An Amrit Bharat Express train will also run from Bapudham Motihari to Anand Vihar. This train will depart from Motihari at 11:45 AM. It will then stop at Sagauli, Bettiah, Narkatiaganj, Harinagar, Bagaha, Siswa Bazar, Kaptaan Ganj, Gorakhpur, Basti, Mankapur, Gonda, Lucknow, Bareilly, Moradabad, and Ghaziabad stations before reaching Anand Vihar at 10 AM the next day.