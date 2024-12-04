Amritsar: Shot fired at Sukhbir Singh Badal near Golden Temple gate

Attacker opens fire from close range The former Deputy Chief Minister, Sukhbir Singh Badal, was the target of a deadly attack while serving as a gatekeeper outside the Golden Temple as part of his religious penance. An attacker approached him directly and fired a shot, but fortunately, the bullet hit no one. Bystanders at the gate swiftly apprehended the assailant.

#WATCH | Punjab: Bullets fired at Golden Temple premises in Amritsar where SAD leaders, including party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, are offering ‘seva’ under the religious punishments pronounced for them by Sri Akal Takht Sahib, on 2nd December. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/CFQaoiqLkx— ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2024 The attacker is associated with Dal Khalsa As soon as the sound of firing was heard, the people present at the spot caught the attacker. Later, he was handed over to the police. The pistol used in the attack has been recovered from the attacker. According to initial information, the attacker’s name is Narayan Singh. He is associated with Dal Khalsa. The police are interrogating him to know who instigated him to carry out the attack. As soon as the sound of firing was heard, the people present at the spot caught the attacker. Later, he was handed over to the police. The pistol used in the attack has been recovered from the attacker. According to initial information, the attacker’s name is Narayan Singh. He is associated with Dal Khalsa. The police are interrogating him to know who instigated him to carry out the attack.