Amritsar: Shot fired at Sukhbir Singh Badal near Golden Temple gate

Attacker opens fire from close range The former Deputy Chief Minister, Sukhbir Singh Badal, was the target of a deadly attack while serving as a gatekeeper outside the Golden Temple as part of his religious penance. An attacker approached him directly and fired a shot, but fortunately, the bullet hit no one. Bystanders at the gate swiftly apprehended the assailant.
The attacker is associated with Dal Khalsa As soon as the sound of firing was heard, the people present at the spot caught the attacker. Later, he was handed over to the police. The pistol used in the attack has been recovered from the attacker. According to initial information, the attacker’s name is Narayan Singh. He is associated with Dal Khalsa. The police are interrogating him to know who instigated him to carry out the attack.
Former Deputy CM Sukhbir Badal was sentenced to clean toilets and utensils On Monday, Sukhbir Singh Badal, the president of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), presented himself before the five high priests of Akal Takht Sahib. The high priests of Akal Takht declared Sukhbir Badal and his cabinet ministers guilty of religious misconduct and sentenced them to punishment. The Sikh high priests had declared the former Deputy Chief Minister and cabinet ministers guilty of religious misconduct two months ago.