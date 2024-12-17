scriptAmritsar: Blast Near Islamabad Police Station | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Amritsar: Blast Near Islamabad Police Station

Amritsar Blast: A loud explosion rocked the area near the Islamabad police station in Amritsar, Punjab, at around 3 am on Tuesday, causing widespread panic.

Dec 17, 2024

Patrika Desk

Amritsar Blast: A loud explosion occurred near the Islamabad police station in Amritsar, Punjab, at approximately 3 am on Tuesday. The blast caused a sensation in the area, waking residents with its intensity. Several policemen were present at the police station at the time of the blast. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Police Department in Upheaval

The explosion triggered a flurry of activity within the police department. A team immediately arrived at the scene to investigate. Police officials stated that an investigation is underway, with senior officers also present to assess the situation.
Providing information about the incident, Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar told the media that a loud sound was heard outside the station. He stated that an investigation was underway and that the police had recently arrested several individuals in a separate case. He added that more arrests are expected in the coming days and that those arrested may be attempting to make their presence felt. The matter is under investigation, and conclusions are expected soon.
Resident Pawan Kumar described the incident, stating that a loud explosion occurred at around 3:15 am. The intensity of the blast caused widespread panic. Initially, the source of the bomb-like sound was unclear. Following the explosion, people emerged from their homes, gripped by fear. Later, someone reported that the Islamabad police station had been targeted.

