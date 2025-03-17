Amritsar Temple Grenade Attack Suspect Killed in Encounter, Police Officer Injured

scriptAmritsar Temple Grenade Attack Suspect Killed in Encounter, Police Officer Injured | Latest News | Patrika News
A grenade attack took place at the Thakurdwara Temple in Amritsar on Friday night. The incident was captured on CCTV.

Temple Grenade Attack: One of the culprits involved in Monday’s grenade attack on the Thakurdwara Temple in Amritsar, Punjab, was killed in a police encounter. Another accused managed to escape. A police officer was also injured in the incident. The deceased has been identified as Gursidak alias Sidki, while his accomplice, Vishal, escaped police custody.

Encounter with Police

Police reported that an encounter took place in the Rajasansi area to apprehend Gursidak and Vishal, accused in the temple grenade attack in Amritsar. During the encounter, accused Gursidak died from a gunshot wound.

Accused Fired on Police

According to the police, when SHO Chheharta attempted to stop the accused on their motorcycle, they abandoned the vehicle and opened fire on the police party. One bullet hit Constable Gurpreet Singh on the head, another hit Inspector Amlok Singh’s turban, and a third hit a police vehicle.

Police File FIR

Inspector Vinod Kumar fired his pistol in self-defence, injuring the accused Gursidak. The other accused escaped. HC Gurpreet Singh and Gursidak were taken to the Civil Hospital for treatment, where Gursidak succumbed to his injuries. Police have registered an FIR in this case.

Amritsar Temple Grenade Attack

A grenade attack took place at the Thakurdwara Temple in Amritsar on Friday night. The incident was captured on CCTV. The CCTV footage shows two masked individuals on a motorcycle throwing a grenade at the temple. Commissioner G.P.S. Bhullar stated at the time that he suspected the involvement of Pakistan’s ISI in the blast. He said they incite young people to create unrest in Punjab.

Opposition Targets Government

Following the grenade attack on the temple, the opposition targeted the ruling Aam Aadmi Party government in the state. BJP spokesperson Shahzad Poonawalla stated that the law and order situation has deteriorated significantly since the Aam Aadmi Party government came to power. These grenade attacks have occurred in a series, some even targeting police stations, while the police are busy with Arvind Kejriwal’s security.

