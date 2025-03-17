Amritsar Temple Grenade Attack Suspect Killed in Encounter, Police Officer Injured

Encounter with Police Police reported that an encounter took place in the Rajasansi area to apprehend Gursidak and Vishal, accused in the temple grenade attack in Amritsar. During the encounter, accused Gursidak died from a gunshot wound.

Accused Fired on Police According to the police, when SHO Chheharta attempted to stop the accused on their motorcycle, they abandoned the vehicle and opened fire on the police party. One bullet hit Constable Gurpreet Singh on the head, another hit Inspector Amlok Singh’s turban, and a third hit a police vehicle.

#WATCH | Punjab | Police today conducted an encounter to nab accused Gursidak and Vishal in Amritsar grenade attack, in Rajasansi area. Accused Gursidak succumbed to the bullet injury sustained during the encounter. According to police, when SHO Chheharta tried to stop the… pic.twitter.com/jwjEmcc6jP— ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2025 Police File FIR Inspector Vinod Kumar fired his pistol in self-defence, injuring the accused Gursidak. The other accused escaped. HC Gurpreet Singh and Gursidak were taken to the Civil Hospital for treatment, where Gursidak succumbed to his injuries. Police have registered an FIR in this case.

Amritsar Temple Grenade Attack A grenade attack took place at the Thakurdwara Temple in Amritsar on Friday night. The incident was captured on CCTV. The CCTV footage shows two masked individuals on a motorcycle throwing a grenade at the temple. Commissioner G.P.S. Bhullar stated at the time that he suspected the involvement of Pakistan’s ISI in the blast. He said they incite young people to create unrest in Punjab.