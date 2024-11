Audio Clip Insulting Rahul Gandhi Played on Bus; Investigation Ordered Against Driver and Conductor

Himachal Pradesh Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) has ordered an investigation against the driver and conductor.

New Delhi•Nov 30, 2024 / 12:58 pm• Patrika Desk

HRTC Action On Rahul Gandhi Audio Clip

Himachal Pradesh Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) has ordered an investigation against the driver and conductor of a bus after an audio clip criticising Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was played. The incident occurred on November 5 between Dhali and Sanjauli. A complaint was received by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) regarding the incident. Following this, HRTC took action and issued notices to the driver and conductor seeking an explanation. However, the BJP has criticised this action.

BJP Criticises Government BJP MLA from Dharamsala, Sudhir Sharma, said that the driver’s responsibility is to drive the bus, not to monitor what passengers are listening to. He suggested that if the government is concerned about such incidents, it should deploy marshals on buses. Former minister Sukhram Chaudhary argued that harassing drivers and conductors over such matters is unjust. He added that these actions are making Himachal Pradesh a laughing stock, while the government neglects development and public welfare schemes.