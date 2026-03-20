An Occasion to Remember Devoted Journalist Kulish Ji, Says Narendra Modi

Hailing from a small village in the Tonk district of Rajasthan, Karpoor Chandra Kulish Ji founded Rajasthan Patrika in 1956 with limited resources. He believed that the fundamental purpose of journalism is to fulfil its responsibility towards society and to present the truth fearlessly. This is why Rajasthan Patrika, for years, prioritised public interest issues with the spirit of 'reader first' and strengthened the tradition of positive dialogue in society.