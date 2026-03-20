An Occasion to Remember Devoted Journalist Kulish Ji, Says Narendra Modi

Karpoor-Chandra-Kulish (Image: Patrika)
PM Narendra Modi on Karpoor Chandra Kulish Birth Centenary: Hearty congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of the birth centenary of Karpoor Chandra Kulish Ji, the founder of Rajasthan Patrika. This occasion is an opportunity to remember him as a dutiful journalist and thinker, and also to recall the values and ideals of Indian journalism that he established through his efforts.
Hailing from a small village in the Tonk district of Rajasthan, Karpoor Chandra Kulish Ji founded Rajasthan Patrika in 1956 with limited resources. He believed that the fundamental purpose of journalism is to fulfil its responsibility towards society and to present the truth fearlessly. This is why Rajasthan Patrika, for years, prioritised public interest issues with the spirit of 'reader first' and strengthened the tradition of positive dialogue in society.
Karpoor Chandra Kulish Ji was also a thinker, litterateur, and scholar of Indian knowledge traditions. His writings and thoughts displayed a deep sensitivity towards society, culture, and human values. This broad vision of his continues to inspire the field of journalism even today. In today's era, with numerous information sources available, the credibility, balance, and responsibility of journalism have become more important than ever.
It is heartening to see that Gulab Kothari Ji is consistently fulfilling his father's resolutions and upholding his father's values. Moving forward with journalism that addresses public concerns, he is playing a significant role in serving the nation. I am confident that this birth centenary year event will serve as an important medium for conveying the life, thoughts, and contributions of Karpoor Chandra Kulish Ji to the next generation.
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