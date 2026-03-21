Weather Update: Rain, Hailstorms, and Cold Conditions to Continue Until March 27



According to the Meteorological Department, the structure of this Western Disturbance appeared unusual. A straight trough (low-pressure line) 1,000 kilometres long extended from Afghanistan through Pakistan into India from west to east. Normal disturbances are curved, but this one is in a straight and strong line. This has made the weather stormy with intense thunderstorms and strong winds from the northwest to the eastern parts. Weather expert Navdeep Dahiya said that a day of light winter has returned to North India. He stated that the maximum temperature in Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh, Rajasthan, and Western Uttar Pradesh would be between 16-22 degrees, which is 10-15 degrees below normal. According to IMD, there is a possibility of daytime temperatures remaining below normal for the next week in many parts of the country due to widespread thunderstorm activity and the influence of the Western Disturbance. The impact of the changed weather in North India will last until March 27. After this, the temperature will gradually increase.