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Pre-Monsoon Gains Momentum: Heavy Rain Alert Issued for Several States on March 22, 23, 24, and 25

Heavy Rain Alert: Pre-monsoon showers have gained momentum across the country. In this regard, the Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rain alert for several states on March 22, 23, 24, and 25.

2 min read

Bharat

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Patrika Desk

Mar 21, 2026

Heavy rain alert issued by IMD

Since the onset of pre-monsoon activities, the weather across the country has changed. The monsoon 2025 season saw excellent rainfall throughout the nation, and the showers continued in many states even after the season concluded. Now, in 2026, the pre-monsoon has begun to show its effects, bringing a spell of rain to many states once again. The pre-monsoon has now gained momentum across the country. In this regard, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Heavy Rain Alert for several states on March 22, 23, 24, and 25.

◙ Northwest India

Pre-monsoon activities have gained momentum in Northwest India. Consequently, the meteorological department has issued an alert predicting heavy rainfall in many parts of Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh on March 22, 23, 24, and 25. Light rainfall is also expected in several areas during this period. Additionally, there is an alert for strong winds blowing at speeds of 40-70 kilometres per hour, thunderstorms, and hailstorms in some regions.

◙ West India

Pre-monsoon activities have also gained momentum in West India. The meteorological department has issued an alert indicating heavy rainfall in Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada between March 22, 23, 24, and 25. Thunderstorms and strong winds are also anticipated during this period.

◙ East and Central India

Pre-monsoon activities have also gained momentum in East and Central India. The meteorological department has issued an alert for heavy rainfall in Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, and Vidarbha on March 22, 23, 24, and 25, with light showers expected in many areas. During this period, there is also an alert for strong winds blowing at speeds of 50-80 kilometres per hour, dust storms, thunderstorms, and hailstorms in some districts.

◙ Northeast India

Pre-monsoon activities have also gained momentum in Northeast India. The meteorological department has issued an alert for heavy rainfall in Assam, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Tripura, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, and Nagaland on March 22, 23, 24, and 25. An alert for strong winds blowing at speeds of 30-50 kilometres per hour and thunderstorms has also been issued.

◙ South India

Pre-monsoon activities have also gained momentum in South India. The meteorological department has issued a heavy rainfall alert for Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Mahe, Puducherry, Yanam, and Karaikal on March 22, 23, 24, and 25. An alert for strong winds blowing at speeds of 30-50 kilometres per hour is also in effect in many areas.

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Updated on:

21 Mar 2026 02:42 pm

Published on:

21 Mar 2026 02:40 pm

News / National News / Pre-Monsoon Gains Momentum: Heavy Rain Alert Issued for Several States on March 22, 23, 24, and 25

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