Pre-Monsoon Gains Momentum: Heavy Rain Alert Issued for Several States on March 22, 23, 24, and 25

Since the onset of pre-monsoon activities, the weather across the country has changed. The monsoon 2025 season saw excellent rainfall throughout the nation, and the showers continued in many states even after the season concluded. Now, in 2026, the pre-monsoon has begun to show its effects, bringing a spell of rain to many states once again. The pre-monsoon has now gained momentum across the country. In this regard, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Heavy Rain Alert for several states on March 22, 23, 24, and 25.