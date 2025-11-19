Anmol Bishnoi, accused in Baba Siddiqui murder case, deported from US to India

Anmol Bishnoi brought to India (ANI)
Anmol Bishnoi, the younger brother of notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and the main accused in the Baba Siddiqui murder case, has been deported from the United States.
According to sources, a court in Louisiana had rejected his asylum plea, and just a day later, he was deported and sent to India. Anmol Bishnoi arrived at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) this morning. A heavy security force was deployed at the airport, and he was taken directly into custody.
It is believed that he will soon be taken into the custody of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), as his role in several major criminal cases, including the Baba Siddiqui murder, is under intense investigation. It is worth remembering that on October 12, 2024, Baba Siddiqui, an NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister, was shot dead in broad daylight in Mumbai.
Anmol Bishnoi is the main accused of hatching the conspiracy and funding this sensational incident. He had been absconding since the incident and fled to the United States in June 2024, where he sought political asylum. Now, with Anmol Bishnoi's return to India, the police and investigation agencies expect several major revelations. There is also a possibility of a significant blow to the network of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
