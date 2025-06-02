scriptAnna University Rape Case: Chennai Court Sentences Accused to 30 Years Imprisonment | Latest News | Patrika News
Anna University Rape Case: Chennai Court Sentences Accused to 30 Years Imprisonment

A Chennai woman’s court has sentenced Gnanasekharan, accused in the Anna University rape case, to life imprisonment. The court described the attack as pre-planned and showed no leniency.

BharatJun 02, 2025 / 03:32 pm

Patrika Desk

चेन्नई की अन्ना यूनिवर्सिटी में रेप के दोषी को उम्रकैद (Photo – ANI)

Anna University sexual assault case: A special women’s court in Chennai has sentenced A. Gnanasekharan to life imprisonment without remission for raping a 19-year-old student on the Anna University campus. The convict will have to serve a minimum of 30 years in jail. He has also been fined ₹90,000.

Verdict of Justice

This landmark judgment was delivered by Special Women Judge M. Rajalakshmi. Four days prior, the accused was found guilty under 11 sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), IT Act, and the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act, including rape, kidnapping, and criminal intimidation.

What was the case?

The incident occurred on the night of 23 December 2024. The student and a friend were sitting on the university campus when Gnanasekharan, a roadside biriyani seller, approached them. He pretended to record their video and threatened to release the footage publicly, separating them. He then took the woman to a secluded area and sexually assaulted her. Gnanasekharan further recorded the act on his mobile phone to blackmail the victim later.

Gnanasekharan’s Arrest

Gnanasekharan threatened the victim that he would send the video to her father and college authorities if she didn’t comply with his demands. However, the student showed courage and, with the support of her family and college, filed a complaint at the Kotturpuram All Women Police Station on 25 December. Following this, the police investigated CCTV footage from the university campus and arrested Gnanasekharan the next day. He ran a biriyani stall near the university.

Police Investigation and Chargesheet

At least 29 witnesses testified in the case, and the police filed a 100-page chargesheet. The verdict came approximately six months after the 19-year-old student filed a police report on 24 December 2024.

Controversy over Leaked FIR

The case gained further attention when the FIR, revealing the victim’s identity, was mistakenly uploaded to the Tamil Nadu Police website. The Madras High Court took suo moto cognizance of the matter and reprimanded the Tamil Nadu Police for the language used in the FIR and the security lapse on campus. The FIR initially appeared to blame the victim.

Court’s Remarks during Sentencing

The defence pleaded for leniency, citing Gnanasekharan’s elderly mother and daughter, but the prosecution strongly opposed this, demanding the maximum sentence. Judge Rajalakshmi stated, “This assault was not merely a crime but a calculated exploitation of institutional security failures. Such incidents render our educational campuses unsafe.”

