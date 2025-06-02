Anna University Rape Case: Chennai Court Sentences Accused to 30 Years Imprisonment

Verdict of Justice This landmark judgment was delivered by Special Women Judge M. Rajalakshmi. Four days prior, the accused was found guilty under 11 sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), IT Act, and the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act, including rape, kidnapping, and criminal intimidation.

What was the case? The incident occurred on the night of 23 December 2024. The student and a friend were sitting on the university campus when Gnanasekharan, a roadside biriyani seller, approached them. He pretended to record their video and threatened to release the footage publicly, separating them. He then took the woman to a secluded area and sexually assaulted her. Gnanasekharan further recorded the act on his mobile phone to blackmail the victim later.

Gnanasekharan’s Arrest Gnanasekharan threatened the victim that he would send the video to her father and college authorities if she didn’t comply with his demands. However, the student showed courage and, with the support of her family and college, filed a complaint at the Kotturpuram All Women Police Station on 25 December. Following this, the police investigated CCTV footage from the university campus and arrested Gnanasekharan the next day. He ran a biriyani stall near the university.

Police Investigation and Chargesheet At least 29 witnesses testified in the case, and the police filed a 100-page chargesheet. The verdict came approximately six months after the 19-year-old student filed a police report on 24 December 2024.

Controversy over Leaked FIR The case gained further attention when the FIR, revealing the victim’s identity, was mistakenly uploaded to the Tamil Nadu Police website. The Madras High Court took suo moto cognizance of the matter and reprimanded the Tamil Nadu Police for the language used in the FIR and the security lapse on campus. The FIR initially appeared to blame the victim.