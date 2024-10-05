Apple’s Big Bang in India, iPhone 16 Manufacturing to Open New Retail Stores

Where will they open? According to the information provided by Apple, the new retail stores will open in Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi-NCR, and Mumbai. However, no timeline has been given for opening these retail stores yet. Apple’s retail senior vice president, Deirdre O’Brien, said, “We are very excited to build our team to open more stores in India. This is because we are inspired by the creativity and passion of our Indian customers.”

iPhone 16 Lineup Production “Apple retail stores have played a special role in deepening our connection with Indian customers. These stores have cast a special spell on Indian customers,” he said further. “We cannot keep our customers waiting for our special products and services. We want to connect them with our exceptional, knowledgeable team members.”

The company has further informed that the production of the iPhone 16 lineup is underway in India. The iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max, made in India, will be available soon to local customers and for export to other countries.

Currently, the company has two retail stores in India, located in Saket, Delhi, and Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai.