National News

Apple’s Big Bang in India, iPhone 16 Manufacturing to Open New Retail Stores

Apple iPhone 16: Apple is going to manufacture iPhone 16 in India and also plans to open new retail stores.

New DelhiOct 05, 2024 / 11:15 am

Patrika Desk

Mumbai and Delhi’s Apple retail stores have received a positive response from Indian customers. Seeing this, Apple announced on Wednesday that the company will open more exclusive and branded stores in India. The company launched the iPhone 16 series in September this year. There was a rush of buyers to purchase the new iPhone at Apple’s two stores in India.

Where will they open?

According to the information provided by Apple, the new retail stores will open in Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi-NCR, and Mumbai. However, no timeline has been given for opening these retail stores yet. Apple’s retail senior vice president, Deirdre O’Brien, said, “We are very excited to build our team to open more stores in India. This is because we are inspired by the creativity and passion of our Indian customers.”

iPhone 16 Lineup Production

“Apple retail stores have played a special role in deepening our connection with Indian customers. These stores have cast a special spell on Indian customers,” he said further. “We cannot keep our customers waiting for our special products and services. We want to connect them with our exceptional, knowledgeable team members.”
The company has further informed that the production of the iPhone 16 lineup is underway in India. The iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max, made in India, will be available soon to local customers and for export to other countries.
Currently, the company has two retail stores in India, located in Saket, Delhi, and Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai.

