AQI in Delhi slips down to ‘severe’ after temporary ‘very poor’

The AQI measured in Delhi at 8 a.m. was 420, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). In Anand Vihar, the AQI was recorded as 457; in Ashok Vihar, it was 455; in Chandni Chowk, it was 439; and in RK Puram, it stood at 421—all in the ‘severe’ category, as per CPCB data measured at 8 a.m.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate, 201-300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor, and 401-500 is severe. Anything above this is classified as ‘severe plus’. Meanwhile, the movement of trains was delayed due to visibility issues.

The Shaabi Express (Kanpur to New Delhi) was delayed by 39 minutes, the Jansadharan Express (Anand Vihar Terminal to Danapur) was delayed by 661 minutes, the Hazrat Nizamuddin Humsafar Express was delayed by 110 minutes, and the Runicha Express (Old Delhi to Jaisalmer) was delayed by 24 minutes.

On 22 November, the AQI in the national capital was recorded as 371, remaining in the ‘very poor’ category, as per the CPCB. Earlier the same day, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai inspected the Narela-Singhu border to monitor the implementation of stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). This stage enforces a ban on Delhi-registered BS-IV and below diesel-operated medium goods vehicles (MGVs) and heavy goods vehicles (HGVs), except those used for essential services.

Speaking to media representatives, Gopal Rai emphasised the AAP government’s efforts to combat air pollution in the city. “The AAP government is continuously working to mitigate pollution levels in Delhi. Entry has been banned for vehicles that cause pollution, as GRAP 4 is implemented. Today, we received several complaints that vehicles are being allowed to enter Delhi without proper checks; hence, I am here to inspect the same,” Gopal Rai said.

Delhi has been grappling with severe air quality and thick smog for the past few weeks. (ANI)