scriptAQI in Delhi slips down to ‘severe’ after temporary ‘very poor’ | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

AQI in Delhi slips down to ‘severe’ after temporary ‘very poor’

The AQI measured in Delhi at 8 a.m. was 420, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

New DelhiNov 23, 2024 / 09:15 am

Patrika Desk

AQI in Delhi slips down to 'severe' after temporary 'very poor'

AQI in Delhi slips down to ‘severe’ after temporary ‘very poor’

New Delhi, 23 November (ANI): Residents of the national capital, New Delhi, woke up on Saturday to a thick layer of smog and foggy weather as the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the city fell back into the ‘severe’ category.
The AQI measured in Delhi at 8 a.m. was 420, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

In Anand Vihar, the AQI was recorded as 457; in Ashok Vihar, it was 455; in Chandni Chowk, it was 439; and in RK Puram, it stood at 421—all in the ‘severe’ category, as per CPCB data measured at 8 a.m.
An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate, 201-300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor, and 401-500 is severe. Anything above this is classified as ‘severe plus’.

Meanwhile, the movement of trains was delayed due to visibility issues.
The Shaabi Express (Kanpur to New Delhi) was delayed by 39 minutes, the Jansadharan Express (Anand Vihar Terminal to Danapur) was delayed by 661 minutes, the Hazrat Nizamuddin Humsafar Express was delayed by 110 minutes, and the Runicha Express (Old Delhi to Jaisalmer) was delayed by 24 minutes.
On 22 November, the AQI in the national capital was recorded as 371, remaining in the ‘very poor’ category, as per the CPCB.

Earlier the same day, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai inspected the Narela-Singhu border to monitor the implementation of stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). This stage enforces a ban on Delhi-registered BS-IV and below diesel-operated medium goods vehicles (MGVs) and heavy goods vehicles (HGVs), except those used for essential services.
Speaking to media representatives, Gopal Rai emphasised the AAP government’s efforts to combat air pollution in the city.

“The AAP government is continuously working to mitigate pollution levels in Delhi. Entry has been banned for vehicles that cause pollution, as GRAP 4 is implemented. Today, we received several complaints that vehicles are being allowed to enter Delhi without proper checks; hence, I am here to inspect the same,” Gopal Rai said.
Delhi has been grappling with severe air quality and thick smog for the past few weeks.

(ANI)

News / National News / AQI in Delhi slips down to ‘severe’ after temporary ‘very poor’

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Wayanad by-polls: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra leads ; CPI, BJP candidates trail

National News

Wayanad by-polls: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra leads ; CPI, BJP candidates trail

in 5 hours

Rajasthan By-Election Results: The outcome of the by-elections will determine the fate of Bhajanlal Government’s 4-year tenure, Kirodi’s reputation is also at stake

Special

Rajasthan By-Election Results: The outcome of the by-elections will determine the fate of Bhajanlal Government’s 4-year tenure, Kirodi’s reputation is also at stake

in 5 hours

AQI in Delhi slips down to ‘severe’ after temporary ‘very poor’

National News

AQI in Delhi slips down to ‘severe’ after temporary ‘very poor’

in 5 hours

US rejects ICC arrest warrants against Israeli PM Netanyahu, Defence Minister Gallant

world

US rejects ICC arrest warrants against Israeli PM Netanyahu, Defence Minister Gallant

17 hours ago

Latest National News

AQI in Delhi slips down to ‘severe’ after temporary ‘very poor’

National News

AQI in Delhi slips down to ‘severe’ after temporary ‘very poor’

in 5 hours

Rahul Gandhi raises pitch after Gautam Adani indicted by US prosecutors in alleged bribery case

National News

Rahul Gandhi raises pitch after Gautam Adani indicted by US prosecutors in alleged bribery case

2 days ago

Delhi Assembly Elections: AAP unveils first list of candidates – check who’s contesting from where

National News

Delhi Assembly Elections: AAP unveils first list of candidates – check who’s contesting from where

2 days ago

Congress calls for JPC into Adani group transactions after US prosecutors charge Gautam Adani in bribery case

National News

Congress calls for JPC into Adani group transactions after US prosecutors charge Gautam Adani in bribery case

2 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.