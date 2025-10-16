AQI Update: Concern over worsening air quality in winter, alert issued for major cities

As the weather patterns change across the country, concerns about air pollution are escalating. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has warned of deteriorating air quality in several cities during the winter season. According to a CPCB report, the average AQI (Air Quality Index) is likely to remain above 300 from October to February, falling under the 'Very Poor' to 'Severe' categories. This report, prepared under the 'National Clean Air Programme' (NCAP), includes monitoring data from 131 cities. Based on this report, it has been recommended to implement Stage-4 of the GRAP (Graded Response Action Plan) in Delhi-NCR from November 15 to January 30. Alerts have also been issued regarding the AQI in several other major cities, including Mumbai, Lucknow, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Bhopal, and Raipur.