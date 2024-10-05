Helicopter Crash in Bihar! Engine Failed While Delivering Relief Materials

He said that the engine had failed and the pilot ensured that the helicopter landed in shallow water and there were no people around. Amrit added that the personnel were taken to the hospital. He said that as soon as the news of the accident was received, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) launched a rescue operation. The initial rescue work was done by the residents.

Indian Air Force’s Dhruv Helicopter This helicopter was an Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH)-Dhruv, which is used by the Indian Air Force, Army, and Navy. The fleet of these helicopters was recently grounded twice due to technical concerns over some components.

Earlier on Wednesday, a helicopter had crashed in Pune, killing two pilots and an engineer. The helicopter, belonging to Delhi-based Heritage Aviation, was going to Mumbai, and the police said that the accident might have occurred due to dense fog, but the actual reason is still being investigated.