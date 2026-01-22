22 January 2026,

Thursday

National News

Army Vehicle Falls into Gorge in Jammu and Kashmir, 10 Soldiers Martyred

An army bulletproof vehicle lost control near Khanni Top on the Bhaderwah-Chamba inter-state road and plunged into a gorge approximately 200 feet deep.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 22, 2026

Army truck plunges into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir ( Image Source: X)

A very tragic road accident occurred on Thursday in the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, plunging the entire region into mourning. An Army bulletproof vehicle lost control near Khanni Top on the Bhaderwah-Chamba inter-state road and fell into a gorge approximately 200 feet deep. Ten soldiers were martyred in the horrific accident, while three others suffered serious injuries. Initial reports had put the death toll at four, but it has now risen to ten.

