Asaram Bapu’s Interim Bail Extended by Rajasthan High Court on Health Grounds

Rajasthan News: 86-year-old Asaram, serving a life sentence for rape cases involving a minor in Gujarat and Rajasthan, has been granted interim bail extension by the Rajasthan High Court.
The court extended his interim bail until 29 August 2025, citing his health condition. This decision follows a hearing on his appeal filed on 8 August. Previously, the Gujarat High Court also extended his interim bail until the same date due to health reasons.
Asaram's lawyer, Nishant Boda, presented recent medical reports to the court, citing his serious health condition. After reviewing these documents, the court decided to extend the interim bail period.
Asaram is currently admitted to the ICU of Jupiter Hospital in Indore. The Gujarat High Court's previous order revealed abnormally high 'troponin levels' in his blood, indicating serious heart-related problems. His treating physicians have described his condition as critical.
The Rajasthan High Court bench of Justices Dinesh Mehta and Vineet Kumar Mathur issued specific instructions for a thorough investigation into Asaram's health. The court ordered the constitution of a panel of expert doctors at a government hospital in Ahmedabad, including two cardiologists.
This panel will investigate Asaram's reported illnesses, particularly his heart problems. The court specifically instructed attention to the high 'troponin' levels, as they can be dangerous for the heart. The panel has been directed to submit a detailed report to the court as soon as possible after completing its investigation.
In 2018, a special court in Jodhpur convicted Asaram of rape of a minor and sentenced him to life imprisonment. He was also sentenced in another rape case in Gujarat. Appeals challenging his convictions in these cases are pending in various courts. However, due to his poor health, repeated requests for interim bail have been made and granted by the courts.