'Asked for salary, told to clean shoes': Man dies by suicide after 2-page note, blames 4 officials

A Bengaluru-based employee committed suicide at his home in Kanpur. In a suicide note, the employee accused four company officials of mental harassment, alleging that when he asked for his salary, he was told to clean their shoes.

Kanpur, Jun 09, 2025

A tragic incident has unfolded in Kanpur, where a 36-year-old man, Amitnath Mishra, employed by a Bengaluru-based pan masala company, died by suicide at his home. He left behind a suicide note accusing four senior company officials of mental harassment and wrongful termination.
Mishra, a resident of Devnagar, had been working in marketing for the Bengaluru pan masala company for the past 17 years. He returned to his Kanpur home on May 20th. On Saturday night, he ended his life by hanging himself. His wife, Anuja, and children, Poorvi and Devansh, were at her parents’ home at the time of the incident.
In his two-page suicide note, Amitnath levelled serious allegations against company officials – Shashank Shukla, Pankaj Bhadauria, Kishan Tiwari, and Nitesh Shukla. He wrote that these officials falsely accused him, leading to his dismissal, and suppressed his voice when he protested. He further stated that when he demanded his outstanding salary, he was subjected to harassment and even threatened with being made to clean shoes. “They harassed me so much that I am committing suicide. My family is not involved in this. They should not be unnecessarily harassed,” he wrote in his note.
When Amitnath’s father returned home from work on Saturday night, he found his son hanging from a ceiling fan with a bedsheet. Police arrived at the scene after being informed and launched an investigation. The suicide note was recovered from the scene.
Family members stated that Amitnath lost his job in April and had been staying at home since then, but hadn’t disclosed this to anyone. Four days prior to the incident, his wife had gone to her parents’ home with the children. On Saturday, his father went to work, leaving Amitnath alone at home, when he took this drastic step. Police say that further action will be taken in the case after receiving a formal complaint from the family.

