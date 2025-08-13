Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Independence Day

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

National News

Assam Anti-Encroachment Drive Turns Violent: 14 Police Injured

Assam mob attack: Fourteen police personnel were injured after a mob in Hojai district attacked a police team and vandalised their vehicles.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 13, 2025

Mob attack in Assam
(Photo- ANI)

Mob attack in Assam: In Assam, the administration has been engaged in removing encroachments since last month. During an anti-encroachment drive in Hojai district, violent clashes broke out between protesters and police officials. The mob attacked the police team and the vehicles of security personnel. Fourteen police personnel were injured in the mob attack. Several vehicles were vandalised.

Violence erupts during encroachment removal

At least 14 police personnel were injured after a mob attacked a police team and vandalised the vehicles of security personnel in Hojai district. The incident occurred in the Digholbali area of Hojai district on Tuesday, 12 August. Akhilesh Singh, Inspector General of Police (Law & Order), Assam Police, stated that seven people have been arrested so far in connection with this incident.

14 police personnel injured, vehicles vandalised

Akhilesh Singh said that on Tuesday (12 August), at least 14 police personnel, including an inspector-level officer, were injured in the mob attack. Locals apprehended a heavy vehicle and its driver. When a police team arrived to rescue the driver, an argument ensued with some individuals, and some of them attacked the police personnel. Several more people joined in, vandalising police vehicles and attacking the personnel. Fourteen police personnel were injured and three police vehicles were damaged in the incident.

FIR against 10, 7 arrested

Akhilesh Singh stated that, "Last night and this morning, I visited the site myself. The FIR names 10 individuals, and seven accused have been arrested so far. Further investigation is underway. The situation is now under control."

Share the news:

Published on:

13 Aug 2025 05:52 pm

English News / National News / Assam Anti-Encroachment Drive Turns Violent: 14 Police Injured
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

Janmashtami 2025

PM Modi

Asia Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.