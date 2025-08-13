Assam Anti-Encroachment Drive Turns Violent: 14 Police Injured

Mob attack in Assam: In Assam, the administration has been engaged in removing encroachments since last month. During an anti-encroachment drive in Hojai district, violent clashes broke out between protesters and police officials. The mob attacked the police team and the vehicles of security personnel. Fourteen police personnel were injured in the mob attack. Several vehicles were vandalised.
Akhilesh Singh said that on Tuesday (12 August), at least 14 police personnel, including an inspector-level officer, were injured in the mob attack. Locals apprehended a heavy vehicle and its driver. When a police team arrived to rescue the driver, an argument ensued with some individuals, and some of them attacked the police personnel. Several more people joined in, vandalising police vehicles and attacking the personnel. Fourteen police personnel were injured and three police vehicles were damaged in the incident.
Akhilesh Singh stated that, "Last night and this morning, I visited the site myself. The FIR names 10 individuals, and seven accused have been arrested so far. Further investigation is underway. The situation is now under control."