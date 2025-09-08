Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

National News

Assam Police Seize Over Rs 3 Crore in Drugs, Two Arrested

Assam police have seized drugs worth over ₹3 crore in a special operation and arrested two individuals in connection with the case.

Guwahati

Patrika Desk

Sep 08, 2025

Police
Drug Racket Busted (Image: Patrika)

Assam Police have achieved another major success in their campaign against narcotics. In a special operation, police seized drugs worth over ₹3 crore and arrested two individuals. This operation, conducted based on reliable intelligence, resulted in the confiscation of a large consignment of narcotics.

Large Quantity of Drugs Seized

According to police sources, the action took place in a major district of Assam where, acting on a tip-off, police stopped and searched a vehicle. The search yielded a large quantity of narcotics, including heroin and Yaba tablets. The estimated market value of these drugs is over ₹3 crore.

Case Registered Under NDPS Act

Police officials involved in the operation stated that a case has been registered against the two arrested individuals under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Preliminary investigations suggest that the drugs were smuggled from neighbouring states or across international borders. Police are now conducting a thorough investigation to identify other members of this network and its supply chain.

CM Commends Assam Police

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma praised the police team for this success. He posted on the social media platform X, “Assam Police have achieved another significant feat in our fight against drugs. Drugs worth over ₹3 crore seized & two peddlers arrested. Our resolve to make Assam drug-free is further strengthened.”

Assam Against Drugs Campaign

This action is part of Assam Police's ‘Assam Against Drugs’ campaign, under which continuous operations are being conducted to curb the smuggling and consumption of narcotics in the state. Police have carried out several such actions in recent months, seizing drugs worth crores of rupees and arresting numerous smugglers.

Published on:

08 Sept 2025 06:04 pm

English News / National News / Assam Police Seize Over Rs 3 Crore in Drugs, Two Arrested
