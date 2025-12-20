20 December 2025,

Saturday

National News

Assam Train Accident: Rajdhani Express Collides with Herd of Elephants, 7-8 Elephants Killed

Assam Train Accident: Train number 20507 Down Sairang-New Delhi Rajdhani Express collided with a herd of elephants in Assam, resulting in the engine and five coaches of the train derailing.

Google source verification

Guwahati

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 20, 2025

Train accident in Assam (X)

A major train accident occurred in the Hojai/Nagaon district of Assam in the early hours of today. Train number 20507 Down Sairang-New Delhi Rajdhani Express collided with a herd of elephants, resulting in the engine and five coaches of the train derailing. The accident took place around 2:17 AM in the Jamunamukh-Kampur section of the Lumding Division of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR).

Derailment of Coaches

According to railway officials, the loco pilot applied the emergency brakes upon seeing the herd of elephants on the track, but the collision was so severe that the accident could not be averted. Fortunately, none of the passengers on board the train sustained any injuries. Passengers from the affected coaches have been accommodated in vacant berths in other coaches. After detaching the derailed coaches, the train has been dispatched towards Guwahati. Additional coaches will be attached upon its arrival in Guwahati, and the train will continue its journey.

7-8 Elephants Dead in the Accident

The accident has caused significant casualties among the elephants. According to local residents and forest officials, out of a herd of 8 elephants, 7 to 8 elephants have died, while one is reported to be injured. The accident site is outside the elephant corridor, which is about 126 kilometres away from Guwahati.

Several Trains Diverted After the Accident

Rail services to Upper Assam and other parts of the Northeast have been affected due to the presence of elephant carcasses and body parts on the tracks. Several trains have been diverted and are being run on the up line. Rescue and accident relief trains have reached the spot, and track repair work is underway on a war footing.

All Passengers Safe

Kapiñjal Kiśor Śarmā, Chief Public Relations Officer of NFR, stated, "No passenger was injured in the accident. Relief operations are progressing rapidly." This incident highlights the increasing frequency of train-elephant collisions in Assam, where such accidents are common due to railway tracks being located close to forests.

