Assam Train Accident: Rajdhani Express Collides with Herd of Elephants, 7-8 Elephants Killed

According to railway officials, the loco pilot applied the emergency brakes upon seeing the herd of elephants on the track, but the collision was so severe that the accident could not be averted. Fortunately, none of the passengers on board the train sustained any injuries. Passengers from the affected coaches have been accommodated in vacant berths in other coaches. After detaching the derailed coaches, the train has been dispatched towards Guwahati. Additional coaches will be attached upon its arrival in Guwahati, and the train will continue its journey.