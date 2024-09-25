Big Leader Quits TMC in Assam, Blames Mamata Banerjee

“Suggestions Not Implemented” Ripun Bora stated in his letter that he had given several suggestions to Mamata Banerjee to make TMC acceptable in Assam, but those suggestions were not implemented. Bora wrote that there are many possibilities for TMC in Assam, but several issues have hindered our progress, including the perception of TMC as a regional party of West Bengal.

Blames Mamata Ripun Bora claimed that he had suggested the need for an Assamese leader at the national level of TMC, as well as declaring the residence of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika in Kolkata’s Tollygunge as a heritage site and converting Madhupur Satra in Cooch Behar into a cultural center, but nothing happened.