Assembly Elections: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Polls Dates to Be Announced Today

Election Commission to Hold Press Conference The Election Commission will hold a press conference at 3:30 pm today to officially announce the dates for the Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly elections. In this press conference, the phases of the election, the dates of voting, and the dates of counting will be announced for both states. The elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand are crucial from the perspective of national politics, and this announcement will mark the beginning of election preparations.

Elections May be Held in Two to Three Phases The elections to the 81 seats of the Jharkhand Assembly may be held in two or three phases. In 2019, the Jharkhand Assembly elections were held in five phases, but this time the Election Commission may complete the election process in fewer phases. It is estimated that the voting process may start after November 15 and be completed by November 22. The current government’s term in Jharkhand is ending in January 2025, so the Election Commission has to ensure that the elections are completed on time.

Maharashtra’s Term Ends on November 26 The term of the Maharashtra Assembly ends on November 26, 2024, and therefore, it is highly likely that the Election Commission will complete the election process before or by the first week of December. After the announcement of the election dates, the dates of voting and counting will be clear, and the process of government formation will be completed on time.