scriptAssembly Elections: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Polls Dates to Be Announced Today | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Assembly Elections: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Polls Dates to Be Announced Today

Assembly Elections: The Election Commission of India may announce the dates for the Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly elections today.

New DelhiOct 15, 2024 / 09:41 am

Patrika Desk

The Election Commission of India may announce the dates for the Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly elections today. These two states are among the prominent states in India, and the outcome of their elections can also impact national politics. After the Election Commission’s announcement today, it will be clear when the elections will start and when the voting and counting will take place in these states.

Election Commission to Hold Press Conference

The Election Commission will hold a press conference at 3:30 pm today to officially announce the dates for the Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly elections. In this press conference, the phases of the election, the dates of voting, and the dates of counting will be announced for both states. The elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand are crucial from the perspective of national politics, and this announcement will mark the beginning of election preparations.

Elections May be Held in Two to Three Phases

The elections to the 81 seats of the Jharkhand Assembly may be held in two or three phases. In 2019, the Jharkhand Assembly elections were held in five phases, but this time the Election Commission may complete the election process in fewer phases. It is estimated that the voting process may start after November 15 and be completed by November 22. The current government’s term in Jharkhand is ending in January 2025, so the Election Commission has to ensure that the elections are completed on time.

Maharashtra’s Term Ends on November 26

The term of the Maharashtra Assembly ends on November 26, 2024, and therefore, it is highly likely that the Election Commission will complete the election process before or by the first week of December. After the announcement of the election dates, the dates of voting and counting will be clear, and the process of government formation will be completed on time.

Jharkhand’s Term Ends on January 5, 2025

Similarly, the term of the Jharkhand Assembly ends on January 5, 2025. Therefore, the election process in Jharkhand is also likely to start in mid or late November and be completed by December, so that a new government can be formed on time.

News / National News / Assembly Elections: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Polls Dates to Be Announced Today

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Jammu and Kashmir President Rule: After 6 years, President’s rule ends in Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah to take oath as CM on October 16

National News

Jammu and Kashmir President Rule: After 6 years, President’s rule ends in Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah to take oath as CM on October 16

16 hours ago

Bahraich Violence: Internet Services Suspended, 30 Rioters Detained

UP News

Bahraich Violence: Internet Services Suspended, 30 Rioters Detained

15 hours ago

Meitei, Kuki, Naga leaders set for first crucial talks in Delhi on October 15

News Bulletin

Meitei, Kuki, Naga leaders set for first crucial talks in Delhi on October 15

14 hours ago

‘UAE stands with Lebanon’: Massive aid drive culminates in 250 tonnes of supplies

world

‘UAE stands with Lebanon’: Massive aid drive culminates in 250 tonnes of supplies

15 hours ago

Latest National News

Good News for Government Employees! Record DA Hike Possible Before Diwali

National News

Good News for Government Employees! Record DA Hike Possible Before Diwali

in 4 hours

Assembly Elections: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Polls Dates to Be Announced Today

National News

Assembly Elections: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Polls Dates to Be Announced Today

in 4 hours

Unnao Encounter: Police Clash at Dawn, Kanpur Robber Injured

National News

Unnao Encounter: Police Clash at Dawn, Kanpur Robber Injured

in 4 hours

Maharashtra: BJP to Contest Over 150 Seats as Seat-Sharing Nears Finalisation

National News

Maharashtra: BJP to Contest Over 150 Seats as Seat-Sharing Nears Finalisation

in 4 hours

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.