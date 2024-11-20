Assembly Elections: Voting underway for all 288 seats in Maharashtra, second phase in Jharkhand

Voting on 288 seats in Maharashtra Maharashtra is witnessing voting on all 288 seats in a single phase on November 20. A total of 4,140 candidates are in the fray for the 288 seats in the state. The prestige of many senior leaders, including Sharad Pawar, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, his predecessor Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, and Devendra Fadnavis, is at stake.

Voting on 38 seats in Jharkhand’s second phase Voting is underway on 38 of the 81 assembly seats in Jharkhand. Voting was held in 43 seats in the first phase. In the second and final phase, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, his wife Kalpana Soren (both JMM), and opposition leader Amar Kumar Bauri (BJP), along with over 500 other candidates, are in the electoral fray.

PM Modi appeals for voting Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed to the citizens of Maharashtra and Jharkhand to come out and vote in large numbers. PM Modi tweeted, “Today, voting will take place on all seats in the Maharashtra assembly elections. I appeal to the voters of the state to participate in this festival of democracy with full enthusiasm and increase the splendor of the democratic celebration.”