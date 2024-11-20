scriptAssembly Elections: Voting underway for all 288 seats in Maharashtra, second phase in Jharkhand | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Assembly Elections: Voting underway for all 288 seats in Maharashtra, second phase in Jharkhand

Maharashtra is witnessing voting on all 288 seats in a single phase on November 20.

New DelhiNov 20, 2024 / 08:58 am

Patrika Desk

Maharashtra-Jharkhand Assembly Elections: Voting has started on all 288 seats in Maharashtra and 38 seats in Jharkhand for the second phase from 7 am. Voting will continue till 6 pm. Besides, voting is also underway in many states for by-elections. Jharkhand Mukti Morcha has accused central forces of intimidating tribals in Jharkhand. The party has tweeted, “Has the central security force been deployed to intimidate tribals in Borio assembly constituency, including Santhal Pargana?”

Voting on 288 seats in Maharashtra

Maharashtra is witnessing voting on all 288 seats in a single phase on November 20. A total of 4,140 candidates are in the fray for the 288 seats in the state. The prestige of many senior leaders, including Sharad Pawar, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, his predecessor Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, and Devendra Fadnavis, is at stake.

Voting on 38 seats in Jharkhand’s second phase

Voting is underway on 38 of the 81 assembly seats in Jharkhand. Voting was held in 43 seats in the first phase. In the second and final phase, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, his wife Kalpana Soren (both JMM), and opposition leader Amar Kumar Bauri (BJP), along with over 500 other candidates, are in the electoral fray.

PM Modi appeals for voting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed to the citizens of Maharashtra and Jharkhand to come out and vote in large numbers. PM Modi tweeted, “Today, voting will take place on all seats in the Maharashtra assembly elections. I appeal to the voters of the state to participate in this festival of democracy with full enthusiasm and increase the splendor of the democratic celebration.”

15 Assembly and 1 Lok Sabha seat

Uttar Pradesh: By-elections on 9 Assembly seats
—Phulpur
—Ghaziabad
—Majhawan
—Khair
—Mirapur
—Siswa
—Katheri
—Kundrakh
Punjab: 4 Assembly seats
—Dera Baba Nanak
—Chabbewal
—Giddarbaha
—Barnala
Kerala: 1 Assembly seat
—Palakkad
Uttarakhand: 1 Assembly seat
—Kedarnath
Maharashtra: 1 Lok Sabha seat
—Nanded Lok Sabha

News / National News / Assembly Elections: Voting underway for all 288 seats in Maharashtra, second phase in Jharkhand

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Assembly Elections: Voting underway for all 288 seats in Maharashtra, second phase in Jharkhand

National News

Assembly Elections: Voting underway for all 288 seats in Maharashtra, second phase in Jharkhand

in 3 hours

Weather Update: Brace for severe cold, rain likely in these states, says IMD

National News

Weather Update: Brace for severe cold, rain likely in these states, says IMD

in 4 hours

Ladli Behna Yojana: Impersonator dupes mother-in-law and daughter-in-law

National News

Ladli Behna Yojana: Impersonator dupes mother-in-law and daughter-in-law

in 5 hours

Parliament winter session starts 25 November, Om Birla reviews preparations

National News

Parliament winter session starts 25 November, Om Birla reviews preparations

in 3 hours

Jharkhand Election 2024

Assembly Elections: महाराष्ट्र में सभी 288 सीट और झारखंड में दूसरे चरण का मतदान जारी

राष्ट्रीय

Assembly Elections: महाराष्ट्र में सभी 288 सीट और झारखंड में दूसरे चरण का मतदान जारी

in 2 hours

Jharkhand Election: दूसरे चरण में सोरेन परिवार के चार सदस्यों की किस्मत दांव पर, जानें क्या है सियासी समीकरण

राष्ट्रीय

Jharkhand Election: दूसरे चरण में सोरेन परिवार के चार सदस्यों की किस्मत दांव पर, जानें क्या है सियासी समीकरण

13 hours ago

महाराष्ट्र और झारखंड में थमा चुनाव प्रचार, 20 नवंबर को होगा मतदान

राष्ट्रीय

महाराष्ट्र और झारखंड में थमा चुनाव प्रचार, 20 नवंबर को होगा मतदान

1 day ago

Jharkhand Election: राज्य में चुनाव प्रचार थमा, राहुल गांधी ने अंतिम दिन लगाया आरोप, मोदी सरकार झारखंड के खिलाफ…

राष्ट्रीय

Jharkhand Election: राज्य में चुनाव प्रचार थमा, राहुल गांधी ने अंतिम दिन लगाया आरोप, मोदी सरकार झारखंड के खिलाफ…

1 day ago

मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे ने की भविष्यवाणी, Jharkhand में फिर बनेगी हमारे गठबंधन की सरकार

राष्ट्रीय

मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे ने की भविष्यवाणी, Jharkhand में फिर बनेगी हमारे गठबंधन की सरकार

3 days ago

Maharashtra Election 2024

Hot Seat कणकवली और कुडाल: मैदान में दोनों बेटे और इज्जत पिता की दांव पर

राष्ट्रीय

Hot Seat कणकवली और कुडाल: मैदान में दोनों बेटे और इज्जत पिता की दांव पर

in 5 hours

Assembly Elections: महाराष्ट्र में सभी 288 सीट और झारखंड में दूसरे चरण का मतदान जारी

राष्ट्रीय

Assembly Elections: महाराष्ट्र में सभी 288 सीट और झारखंड में दूसरे चरण का मतदान जारी

in 2 hours

Maharashtra Elections: मैदान में दोनों बेटे और इज्जत पिता की दांव पर

राष्ट्रीय

Maharashtra Elections: मैदान में दोनों बेटे और इज्जत पिता की दांव पर

10 hours ago

Maharashtra Elections: ‘मोदी जी यह 5 करोड़ किसके SAFE से निकला है?’, BJP नेता विनोद तावड़े के मामले में बोले Rahul Gandhi

राष्ट्रीय

Maharashtra Elections: ‘मोदी जी यह 5 करोड़ किसके SAFE से निकला है?’, BJP नेता विनोद तावड़े के मामले में बोले Rahul Gandhi

12 hours ago

Maharashtra Election: चुनाव से पहले मचे ‘Vote Jihad’ पर सियासी बवाल के बीच अबू आजमी की सलमान अजहरी से मुलाकात, खुले कई राज

राष्ट्रीय

Maharashtra Election: चुनाव से पहले मचे ‘Vote Jihad’ पर सियासी बवाल के बीच अबू आजमी की सलमान अजहरी से मुलाकात, खुले कई राज

12 hours ago

Latest National News

Weather Update: Brace for severe cold, rain likely in these states, says IMD

National News

Weather Update: Brace for severe cold, rain likely in these states, says IMD

in 4 hours

Parliament winter session starts 25 November, Om Birla reviews preparations

National News

Parliament winter session starts 25 November, Om Birla reviews preparations

in 3 hours

Assembly Elections: Voting underway for all 288 seats in Maharashtra, second phase in Jharkhand

National News

Assembly Elections: Voting underway for all 288 seats in Maharashtra, second phase in Jharkhand

in 3 hours

Coast Guard rescues seven Indian fishermen caught by Pakistan Navy, two-hour drama unfolds at sea

National News

Coast Guard rescues seven Indian fishermen caught by Pakistan Navy, two-hour drama unfolds at sea

18 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.