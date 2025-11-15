Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

National News

Fastag Update: New toll charge applicable from today

Fastag: New update on Fastag. The Central Government has given great relief to vehicles plying on National Highways from Saturday.

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 15, 2025

Fastag New Update vehicle drivers big relief from today

File Picture: Patrika

Fastag: The Central Government has provided relief to vehicles plying on National Highways from Saturday. Now, vehicles without Fastag will not have to pay double the toll if they pay through digital means at the toll plaza. They will be able to proceed by paying only 25% more than the fixed toll rates.

If a vehicle has to pay a toll of ₹100 through a valid Fastag, then paying in cash will incur a toll of ₹200, and paying via UPI will result in a toll charge of ₹125.

Yes, as per the rules implemented from November 15, 2025, double the toll fee will no longer be charged for not having a Fastag or having insufficient balance in it. Instead, if the vehicle driver pays via UPI or any other digital medium, they will only have to pay 1.25 times (one and a quarter times) the toll fee.

There will be 3 options as per the new provisions

According to the new provisions, in case of technical glitches with Fastag or its unavailability, vehicle drivers will have 3 options. They can pay via Fastag at the normal rate, pay double the toll in cash, or pay 1.25 times the toll fee using UPI/digital payment.

Published on:

15 Nov 2025 08:42 am

English News / National News / Fastag Update: New toll charge applicable from today

