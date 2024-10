‘At any moment, I can be murdered…’, Lawrence Bishnoi gang threatens MP Pappu Yadav, writes to Home Minister

Bihar News: Independent MP Pappu Yadav from Purnia, Bihar, has written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, demanding increased security after receiving a threat from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

New Delhi•Oct 28, 2024 / 05:28 pm• Patrika Desk

Lawrence Bishnoi Gangs Threatened to Pappu Yadav

Independent MP Pappu Yadav from Purnia, Bihar, has written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, demanding increased security after receiving a threat from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Home Minister receives letter, demands Z category security MP Pappu Yadav has written in the letter that he has been attacked several times, and his family members have also been attacked. He has been threatened by Nepal’s Maoist organization and several casteist criminals. In 2015, the central government provided him with Y-plus security, which was later downgraded to Y category in 2019. He mentioned that after the Lok Sabha elections, several criminals took advantage of the reduced security and threatened to kill him.

I can be murdered at any moment MP Pappu Yadav wrote in the letter, ‘Today, Lawrence Bishnoi gang has threatened to kill me for opposing an incident, a copy of which I am attaching. Despite receiving a life-threatening threat, the Bihar Home Ministry and the Central Home Ministry seem inactive. He has demanded that his security be increased from Y category to Z category and that additional security arrangements be made at all district levels, including police scouts, and at program venues. He warned that if this is not done, he can be murdered at any moment, and the central and state governments will be responsible.