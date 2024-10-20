Attack on Ram Mandir Bhagalpur: Idols vandalized in Ram temple, chaos erupts, people take to streets

The incident took place in the Ram Janki temple in Sanhola Bazaar, where some anti-social elements vandalized the idols, leading to widespread outrage among residents. People gathered in large numbers and raised slogans against the police administration. The chaos was so intense that it led to traffic congestion in the area.

Demands for strict action against culprits After receiving information about the incident, the police rushed to the spot and tried to control the situation. The police appealed to the people to maintain peace. Residents have demanded strict action against those involved in the incident. The police have launched an investigation into the matter.

Idol vandal arrested The Bhagalpur Senior Superintendent of Police’s office issued a press release stating that an unknown person had vandalized the idols of Durga Ji, Ram Ji, Lakshman Ji, Sita Ji, and Radha-Krishna Ji in the temple. A case has been registered under relevant sections, and the person responsible for vandalizing the idols has been arrested.