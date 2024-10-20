scriptAttack on Ram Mandir Bhagalpur: Idols vandalized in Ram temple, chaos erupts, people take to streets | Latest News | Patrika News
Attack on Ram Mandir Bhagalpur: Idols vandalized in Ram temple, chaos erupts, people take to streets

Attack on Ram Mandir Bhagalpur: News has emerged of idols being vandalized in the Ram Janki temple located in Sanhola Bazaar, Bhagalpur district, Bihar, near the Jharkhand border.

PatnaOct 20, 2024 / 01:19 pm

Patrika Desk

News has emerged of idols being vandalized in the Ram Janki temple located in Sanhola Bazaar, Bhagalpur district, Bihar, near the Jharkhand border. This incident has sparked outrage, with people taking to the streets in protest. Although the police took swift action and arrested the accused, the situation remains tense.
The incident took place in the Ram Janki temple in Sanhola Bazaar, where some anti-social elements vandalized the idols, leading to widespread outrage among residents. People gathered in large numbers and raised slogans against the police administration. The chaos was so intense that it led to traffic congestion in the area.

Demands for strict action against culprits

After receiving information about the incident, the police rushed to the spot and tried to control the situation. The police appealed to the people to maintain peace. Residents have demanded strict action against those involved in the incident. The police have launched an investigation into the matter.

Idol vandal arrested

The Bhagalpur Senior Superintendent of Police’s office issued a press release stating that an unknown person had vandalized the idols of Durga Ji, Ram Ji, Lakshman Ji, Sita Ji, and Radha-Krishna Ji in the temple. A case has been registered under relevant sections, and the person responsible for vandalizing the idols has been arrested.

Police appeal, not to spread rumors

The press release further stated that a meeting was held with the peace committee and dignitaries, and a flag march was being conducted. The situation is under control, and law and order are currently normal. The Bhagalpur police have appealed to people not to spread false news and rumors, warning that strict legal action will be taken against those who do so.

