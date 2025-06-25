Axiom-4 Mission: 'Jai Hind' Echoes from Space; Shubhanshu Shukla's First Message

Shubhanshu’s First Message After reaching the ISS, Shubhanshu’s first message was: “Jai Hind! From the soil of India to space, this journey is dedicated to the dreams of every Indian.” This message sparked a wave of enthusiasm across the nation.

Falcon 9's first stage booster has landed at Landing Zone 1. pic.twitter.com/lRLuJ6RkZy — Shubhanshu Shukla (@IndiaInSky) June 25, 2025 Significance of the Mission The Axiom-4 mission is particularly special for India because it marks the return of an Indian astronaut to the ISS after 41 years. Shubhanshu will participate in scientific experiments and technological research, propelling India's space ambitions to new heights.