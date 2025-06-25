scriptAxiom-4 Mission: 'Jai Hind' Echoes from Space; Shubhanshu Shukla's First Message | Latest News | Patrika News
Axiom-4 Mission: 'Jai Hind' Echoes from Space; Shubhanshu Shukla's First Message

Jun 25, 2025 / 03:55 pm

Patrika Desk

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla of the Indian Air Force reached the International Space Station (ISS) as part of the Axiom-4 Mission and sent his first message, a proud “Jai Hind”, to India. This mission, launched in collaboration with NASA and SpaceX, used a Falcon-9 rocket that took off from the Kennedy Space Centre.

Shubhanshu’s First Message

After reaching the ISS, Shubhanshu’s first message was: “Jai Hind! From the soil of India to space, this journey is dedicated to the dreams of every Indian.” This message sparked a wave of enthusiasm across the nation.

Significance of the Mission

The Axiom-4 mission is particularly special for India because it marks the return of an Indian astronaut to the ISS after 41 years. Shubhanshu will participate in scientific experiments and technological research, propelling India’s space ambitions to new heights.

Nation’s Response

From the Prime Minister to ordinary citizens, everyone is proud of Shubhanshu’s achievement. The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, congratulated him, referring to him as “a son of the land of Lord Shri Ram”. Across the country, people are viewing this as a victory for ‘Made in India’.

