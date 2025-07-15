Axiom-4 Mission: Shubhanshu Shukla Returns to Earth, PM Modi Offers Congratulations

Excitement Among Family Members

In Lucknow, there is an atmosphere of excitement and pride among Shubhanshu’s family over his return. Shubhanshu Shukla’s mother, Asha Shukla, expressed her feelings upon her son’s arrival back on Earth. She said, “My son has returned safely. I thank God and all of you who covered this event. I was overwhelmed with emotion—after all, my son has come back after several days.”