Axiom-4 Mission: Shubhanshu Shukla Returns to Earth, PM Modi Offers Congratulations

Axiom-4 Mission: Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla of the Indian Air Force made history on Tuesday, returning to Earth from the International Space Station (ISS), adding a new chapter to Indian space history. The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft 'Grace', carrying Group Captain Shukla and three other astronauts, splashed down in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of California at 3:01 PM.
Undocking Process Took Place on Monday
On Monday, at 4:45 PM IST, the Dragon spacecraft Grace completed its undocking process from the ISS. After a journey of 22.5 hours, it made a splashdown in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of San Diego, California, at 3:01 PM on Tuesday. With this, Shubhanshu and his team returned to Earth. The entire process was broadcast live by NASA, SpaceX, and Axiom Space.
Excitement Among Family Members
In Lucknow, there is an atmosphere of excitement and pride among Shubhanshu’s family over his return. Shubhanshu Shukla’s mother, Asha Shukla, expressed her feelings upon her son’s arrival back on Earth. She said, “My son has returned safely. I thank God and all of you who covered this event. I was overwhelmed with emotion—after all, my son has come back after several days.”
PM Modi Congratulates
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Shubhanshu Shukla through a post on X. The PM wrote:
"I, along with the entire nation, welcome Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla on his return to Earth after his historic space mission. As the first Indian astronaut to visit the International Space Station, he has inspired millions of dreams with his dedication, courage, and pioneering spirit. This marks another milestone in the direction of our very own human spaceflight mission — Gaganyaan."
Spent 18 Days in Space
Shubhanshu Shukla, along with four fellow astronauts, launched for the ISS on June 25 from Florida's Kennedy Space Center aboard the Falcon 9 rocket. After a 28-hour journey from Earth, they reached the International Space Station, where they spent a total of 18 days.
Participated in Over 60 Experiments
During his 18-day space mission, Shubhanshu took part in more than 60 experiments, including seven from India. While in space, he also grew fenugreek (methi) and moong (green gram) seeds.