Ayodhya: Famous TV anchor unexpectedly spots troller, tells him he made her famous

Image used for representational purposes. (Photo: META AI)
Trolling is common on social media. Sometimes journalists also have to face it. Famous TV anchor Chitra Tripathi is also among those personalities who are often targeted by trolls.
Chitra, who had gone to Ayodhya to cover the flag-hoisting ceremony of the Ram Mandir, suddenly came face-to-face with a person who spares no effort in trolling her on social media. When the person who speaks ill of you is in front of your eyes, anger is natural. But instead of anger, a smile was seen on Chitra's face, and the troll was surprised to see this.
A video is going viral on social media in which Chitra Tripathi is seen sitting with a man and drinking coconut water. This man is identified as Anil Yadav. Chitra herself admits that Anil is her biggest troll; he never misses an opportunity to target her.
When Chitra spotted Anil Yadav in the streets of Ayodhya, she immediately asked her team to call him. Those who fight verbal battles on social media were now face-to-face. This moment was also surprising for Anil Yadav. It is natural to be surprised when the person you constantly target meets you with a smile on their face.
Chitra Tripathi met Anil Yadav cheerfully and also offered him coconut water. Chitra said that she does not get angry when trolled. She said, "I told Anil ji that you troll me so much, today we have met, so come, have some coconut water."
She further added, "I was leaving, I had little time, but when I saw Anil, I thought I should sit and talk with him today." Chitra Tripathi told Anil Yadav that "You have made me famous by trolling me."
Chitra said that trolling is a good thing, and she looks for such people. If she finds them, she tries to build friendships with them. She told Anil that he does very good work sometimes. She also acknowledged some of his very good work.
In a light-hearted manner, she also gave Anil Yadav a lesson in etiquette. When Anil said that they troll within limits, Chitra replied, "You have come to the city of Maryada Purushottam, so you will have to learn and leave with this much etiquette."
Anil Yadav had heavily trolled Chitra Tripathi during the Bihar elections. In response, Chitra had blocked him on Twitter (X). Despite this, when Chitra saw Anil Yadav in Ayodhya, she herself called him to meet. Anil was also impressed by Chitra's magnanimity.
Big NewsView All
Bihar Election
National News
Trending