Baba Siddique Murder Case: Haryana Connection Emerges, Accused from Kaithal District

Haryana Connection in Baba Siddique Murder Case In the Baba Siddique murder case, two attackers have been arrested. According to the Mumbai police, one of the arrested accused has been identified as Gurmel Baljit Singh, a resident of Kaithal district in Haryana. The other accused has been identified as Dharmaraj Rajesh Kashyap, a resident of Uttar Pradesh.

Murder Case against Gurmel The accused Gurmel Baljit Singh is from Kaithal district in Haryana. It is noteworthy that in 2019, he was imprisoned in Kaithal jail for murdering a young man. After being released on bail, he went to Mumbai, where he came into contact with Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang members. It is said that Gurmel’s connection with Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang members was established in Kaithal jail itself.