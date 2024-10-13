scriptBaba Siddique Murder Case: Haryana Connection Emerges, Accused from Kaithal District | Latest News | Patrika News
Baba Siddique Murder Case: Haryana Connection Emerges, Accused from Kaithal District

Baba Siddique: On Saturday, former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique was shot dead in Mumbai. The police have arrested two attackers in this case, while the search for the third attacker is ongoing.

Oct 13, 2024

On Saturday, former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique was shot dead in Mumbai. The police have arrested two attackers in this case, while the search for the third attacker is ongoing. The identities of the two arrested attackers have been revealed. One of them has been identified as Gurmel Baljit Singh, a resident of Kaithal district in Haryana. According to the Mumbai police, the accused have confessed to being members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Haryana Connection in Baba Siddique Murder Case

In the Baba Siddique murder case, two attackers have been arrested. According to the Mumbai police, one of the arrested accused has been identified as Gurmel Baljit Singh, a resident of Kaithal district in Haryana. The other accused has been identified as Dharmaraj Rajesh Kashyap, a resident of Uttar Pradesh.

Murder Case against Gurmel

The accused Gurmel Baljit Singh is from Kaithal district in Haryana. It is noteworthy that in 2019, he was imprisoned in Kaithal jail for murdering a young man. After being released on bail, he went to Mumbai, where he came into contact with Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang members. It is said that Gurmel’s connection with Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang members was established in Kaithal jail itself.

Accused’s Grandmother Speaks Out

The grandmother of the accused Gurmel said, “He left about 3-4 months ago. We have no contact with him. He didn’t tell us anything. We had disowned him years ago. He is dead to us, and we are dead to him. He was imprisoned in a murder case some time ago. We don’t know how he got out of jail or who helped him. Even if he is shot dead, we have nothing to do with him.”

