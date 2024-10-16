Baba Siddique’s Murder Mystery: Crime Branch Makes Major Revelation

YouTube was used to learn how to fire a gun One officer said that the accused, Gurmail Singh and Dharamraj Kashyap, learned how to fire a gun by watching YouTube videos in their rented house in Kurla. They practiced for almost four weeks without a magazine.

3 months of planning According to the Mumbai Crime Branch, the entire planning of Baba Siddique’s murder was done in Pune. The conspiracy to kill Baba Siddique started three months ago, and the accused had visited his house several times without any weapons.

Accused conducted reconnaissance of Siddique’s house and office According to an officer, the Mumbai Crime Branch has recorded the statements of over 15 people, including eyewitnesses who were present at the time of the incident.

The shooters were given a photo and banner of Baba Siddique to identify him. They conducted reconnaissance of his house and office 25 days before the incident. Snapchat and Instagram were used to avoid police The officer said that the fourth accused, Harish, was a middleman who used to work for the accused. The arrested accused, Praveen, and the absconding accused, Shubham Lonkar, had given Rs 2 lakh to the shooters, Gurmail Singh and Dharamraj Kashyap. This amount was given through Harish. The shooters were also given two mobile phones. Harish has been living in Pune for the past nine years. The investigation has revealed that the accused used Snapchat and Instagram to communicate with each other.

Links with Lawrence Bishnoi gang! The police said that their investigation has revealed that Shubham Lonkar was one of the main conspirators in Baba Siddique’s murder case. The police are investigating the links between Shubham Lonkar and gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

Shubham Lonkar was detained by the Crime Branch in June for firing outside Salman Khan’s house, but was later released due to lack of evidence. However, the investigation has revealed that Shubham was in touch with Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother, Anmol. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has taken responsibility for Baba Siddique’s murder.

Former Congress leader Baba Siddique (66) had joined the NCP Ajit Pawar faction earlier this year. On Saturday night, three people stopped him outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique’s office in Nirmal Nagar area and shot him. However, the police managed to catch two of the shooters, Gurmail and Dharamraj, soon after.