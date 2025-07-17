17 July 2025,

Thursday

National News

Bangalore Stampede Report Reveals Licence Violations, Contributing to Tragedy

A recently constituted one-man judicial commission, headed by Justice John Michael D'Cunha, has revealed several shocking findings in its report on the incident. Read the full story to know more.

Bangalore

Patrika Desk

Jul 17, 2025

Bengaluru Stampede (Photo - ANI)

RCB Victory Celebration: A stampede outside the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on 4 June 2025, during celebrations for Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) IPL victory, resulted in 11 deaths and over 50 injuries. A one-man judicial commission, headed by Justice John Michael D’ Cunha, appointed to investigate the incident, has revealed several shocking findings in its report.

Key Revelations of the Report

Lack of License: The investigation revealed that RCB did not obtain prior permission or a license from the police for the event. The event was conducted without any legal sanction, which was a major reason for the failure in crowd management.

Serious Security Lapses: The commission held the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), RCB, DNA Entertainment Networks, and the Bengaluru Police responsible for the tragedy. Only 79 police personnel were deployed outside the stadium, which was insufficient to control the crowd. Furthermore, there was no additional police force or adequate ambulance arrangements.

Delayed Response: The stampede occurred at 3:25 PM, but the Police Commissioner was informed at 5:30 PM, leading to delays in relief efforts.

Negligence in Crowd Management: Physical tickets were used instead of digital tickets at the event, increasing the disorder. Serious flaws were found in crowd control and coordination.

Karnataka High Court Ruling

The Karnataka High Court dismissed the government's plea to keep this status report confidential. The court stated that there were no grounds such as national security, confidentiality, or public interest that justified keeping the report sealed. The court directed the government to share the report with KSCA, RCB, and DNA Entertainment Networks and to make it public.

Chief Minister's Response

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was handed the two-part report by Justice D’ Cunha on 11 July. The CM stated that he had not yet been able to read the entire report but that it would be placed before the state cabinet for discussion on 17 July.

Legal Action

Following the incident, several FIRs were filed against RCB, KSCA, and DNA Entertainment for negligence and culpable homicide not amounting to murder. The government suspended five police officers, including the Bengaluru Police Commissioner. The Karnataka High Court allowed the CID to continue the investigation but directed them to seek court permission before filing the final report.

Published on:

17 Jul 2025 12:25 pm

English News / National News / Bangalore Stampede Report Reveals Licence Violations, Contributing to Tragedy
