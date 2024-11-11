scriptBank Holiday: Guru Nanak Jayanti and Children’s Day, Know holidays according to RBI’s Calender | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Bank Holiday: Guru Nanak Jayanti and Children’s Day, Know holidays according to RBI’s Calender

November may see a bank holiday, check RBI’s list.

New DelhiNov 11, 2024 / 11:05 am

Patrika Desk

October was a month filled with festivals and holidays, which included several bank holidays. Now that November has started, the first day of the month also saw a bank holiday. Apart from this, November has some special days and birthdays. One of the most significant ones is the birthday of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, which is celebrated as Children’s Day.

RBI releases holiday list

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) holidays are an essential part of the country’s banking system. RBI’s holidays are determined by the government’s calendar, which is often based on national festivals, special days, and certain events. During these holidays, RBI’s headquarters and its branches remain closed. And according to RBI’s holidays, other banks also get a holiday.

These states will have a holiday on Guru Parv

Guru Nanak Jayanti is celebrated on November 15, which is the biggest festival of Sikhs. It is celebrated on the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the first guru of Sikhs. On this day, Kartik Purnima also falls, which is the 15th day of the Kartik month according to the Hindu calendar. On this day, banks in many states, including Punjab and Delhi, remain closed.

Will there be a holiday on Children’s Day?

November 14 is the birthday of Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, which is celebrated as Children’s Day across the country. This day is celebrated to promote children’s rights, education, and welfare. Although many places have a holiday on this day, according to RBI’s list, there will be no holiday on Children’s Day. All banks will remain open.

News / National News / Bank Holiday: Guru Nanak Jayanti and Children’s Day, Know holidays according to RBI’s Calender

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Rajasthan Bypolls: Campaigning for all seven seats ends this evening; 8,928 staff to oversee voting at 1,915 centres

Political

Rajasthan Bypolls: Campaigning for all seven seats ends this evening; 8,928 staff to oversee voting at 1,915 centres

in 4 hours

Pakistan captain speaks after denting Australia’s pride: ‘We lived up to expectations…’

Cricket News

Pakistan captain speaks after denting Australia’s pride: ‘We lived up to expectations…’

in 4 hours

The leaked photo of Prabhas’ new film Kannappa reveals his role, makers announce

Tollywood

The leaked photo of Prabhas’ new film Kannappa reveals his role, makers announce

20 hours ago

Dotasara in Khinvsar; Reveals About Alliance

Political

Dotasara in Khinvsar; Reveals About Alliance

19 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.