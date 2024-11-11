Bank Holiday: Guru Nanak Jayanti and Children’s Day, Know holidays according to RBI’s Calender

RBI releases holiday list The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) holidays are an essential part of the country’s banking system. RBI’s holidays are determined by the government’s calendar, which is often based on national festivals, special days, and certain events. During these holidays, RBI’s headquarters and its branches remain closed. And according to RBI’s holidays, other banks also get a holiday.
These states will have a holiday on Guru Parv Guru Nanak Jayanti is celebrated on November 15, which is the biggest festival of Sikhs. It is celebrated on the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the first guru of Sikhs. On this day, Kartik Purnima also falls, which is the 15th day of the Kartik month according to the Hindu calendar. On this day, banks in many states, including Punjab and Delhi, remain closed.
Will there be a holiday on Children’s Day? November 14 is the birthday of Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, which is celebrated as Children’s Day across the country. This day is celebrated to promote children’s rights, education, and welfare. Although many places have a holiday on this day, according to RBI’s list, there will be no holiday on Children’s Day. All banks will remain open.