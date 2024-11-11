Bank Holiday: Guru Nanak Jayanti and Children’s Day, Know holidays according to RBI’s Calender

RBI releases holiday list The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) holidays are an essential part of the country’s banking system. RBI’s holidays are determined by the government’s calendar, which is often based on national festivals, special days, and certain events. During these holidays, RBI’s headquarters and its branches remain closed. And according to RBI’s holidays, other banks also get a holiday.

These states will have a holiday on Guru Parv Guru Nanak Jayanti is celebrated on November 15, which is the biggest festival of Sikhs. It is celebrated on the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the first guru of Sikhs. On this day, Kartik Purnima also falls, which is the 15th day of the Kartik month according to the Hindu calendar. On this day, banks in many states, including Punjab and Delhi, remain closed.