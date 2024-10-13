Bank Holiday Sikkim: All banks will be closed on October 14

Banks will be closed on Monday All private and public sector banks in Sikkim will be closed on October 14. However, banks in other states will remain open. Online banking services will be available to ensure that customers do not face any issues.

Actually, due to Durga Puja on October 14, banks in Sikkim will be closed. On October 16, due to Lakshmi Puja, banks in Tripura and Bengal will be closed. On October 17, due to Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti/ Kati Bihu, banks in Karnataka, Assam, and Himachal Pradesh will not function. On October 26, due to Accession Day, banks in Jammu and Srinagar will be closed. On October 31, due to Diwali, banks will be closed.