Bank Holiday: Three Consecutive Bank Holidays This Week

Jun 03, 2025 / 10:34 am

Patrika Desk

6-7-8 जून को बैंक रहेंगे बंद (Photo-Patrika)
Bank Holiday: June has begun, and according to the RBI calendar, banks will remain closed for 13 days this month. These holidays include national, regional, and religious observances, as well as the second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays of each month. This week, banks will be closed for three consecutive days. If you are planning to visit a bank this week for any urgent work, please check this holiday list first.

Banks to Remain Closed for Three Consecutive Days on 6, 7, and 8 June

Banks will be closed on 6 June in Kerala due to the Bakrid holiday. On 7 June, Eid-ul-Adha will be celebrated across the country, resulting in bank closures. 8 June is a Sunday, so banks will also be closed on that day. This means a long weekend for those in Kerala.

Services That Will Remain Operational

Digital banking services (net banking, UPI, ATMs) will be available during these holidays. Bank holidays will not affect these facilities.

