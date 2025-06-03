Bank Holiday: Three Consecutive Bank Holidays This Week

Banks to Remain Closed for Three Consecutive Days on 6, 7, and 8 June Banks will be closed on 6 June in Kerala due to the Bakrid holiday. On 7 June, Eid-ul-Adha will be celebrated across the country, resulting in bank closures. 8 June is a Sunday, so banks will also be closed on that day. This means a long weekend for those in Kerala.

Services That Will Remain Operational Digital banking services (net banking, UPI, ATMs) will be available during these holidays. Bank holidays will not affect these facilities.