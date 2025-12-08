Banks to Remain Closed for 4 Days This Week; Complete Urgent Tasks Today

According to the list of holidays issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), most banks in the country will be closed for four out of seven days this week. RBI decides bank holidays based on local festivals, celebrations, or special events. These holidays apply to all banks, including SBI, PNB, ICICI, and HDFC. This week, from December 8 to 14, besides Saturday and Sunday, there will be two additional holidays in some states due to local festivals. Let's find out when and in which state these holidays will be.