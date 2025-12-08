Banks to Remain Closed for 4 Days This Week; Complete Urgent Tasks Today

Bank Holiday (Image: Patrika)
According to the list of holidays issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), most banks in the country will be closed for four out of seven days this week. RBI decides bank holidays based on local festivals, celebrations, or special events. These holidays apply to all banks, including SBI, PNB, ICICI, and HDFC. This week, from December 8 to 14, besides Saturday and Sunday, there will be two additional holidays in some states due to local festivals. Let's find out when and in which state these holidays will be.
Banks will remain closed on Tuesday, December 9, in the state of Kerala due to the general elections for Local Government Institutions. Consequently, banks in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram will be closed on this day, while banks in other parts of the country will be open.
December 12 will be a public holiday in Meghalaya due to the death anniversary of Pa Togan Nengminja Sangma. On this day, schools, colleges, and other government institutions in the state, as well as banks, will be closed. Pa Togan Nengminja Sangma was a freedom fighter from the Garo tribe who sacrificed his life fighting against British colonial rule in 1872. To honour him, December 12 is observed as a state holiday in Meghalaya every year. However, banks in the rest of the country will be open on the 12th.
All banks in the country will be closed on December 13. This is because it is the second Saturday of the month, and as per RBI rules, banks remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month. Banks are open on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays of the month.
Banks across all states in the country will be closed on December 14 as it is a Sunday. Since December 13 is the second Saturday of the month, banks will be closed, and December 14 is a Sunday holiday. Thus, all banks in the country will be closed for two consecutive days.
In this way, due to local festivals and Saturday-Sunday, banks will be closed for four days this week in Kerala and Meghalaya, and for two days in the rest of the country. Therefore, if you have any essential bank work pending, complete it as soon as possible, otherwise, you will have to wait until the banks reopen after the holidays.
